5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Jaguars Week 6

1. The Colts' emphasis on tempo and quick game paid off.

Half of Matt Ryan's 58 pass attempts came with the Colts operating a no-huddle offense; he threw the ball in 2.5 seconds or quicker on 21 of those 29 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus.

The Colts' emphasized going up-tempo in practice leading into Sunday, which tired out the Jaguars' pass rushers, kept Jacksonville's defensive personnel static on a play-to-play basis and helped spark Indianapolis' highest point total since Week 11 of the 2021 season.

"I'll take a tired O-lineman over a tired D-lineman any day of the week," center Ryan Kelly said. "And it forces them not to be able to sub a lot."

So that was step one toward neutralizing a Jaguars pass rush that sacked Ryan five times and hit him seven times in the Colts' 24-0 Week 2 loss. The next step was executing the game plan – it's one thing to go up tempo and throw short passes, and it's another to complete those passes for the kind of efficient gains that allow an offense to stay on schedule and keep going no huddle.

Ryan completed 15 of 21 no-huddle passes thrown within 2.5 seconds of receiving the snap for 146 yards; seven of those completions went for first downs and 11 gained at least four yards.

"The quick game really becomes your running game," head coach Frank Reich said. "It becomes a little bit of an extension of your running game.

"... It's tough sledding running against them, so let's not run uphill like that. Let's do that with the short, quick passing game."

The benefit to getting the ball out quick, too, is it gives the offensive line a bit of a breather – especially important in a game where Ryan dropped back 58 times, often while operating up-tempo.

"It was a good change of pace for us," Ryan said. "I thought we played with good tempo – used the speed when we needed it, but also we were able to check out of some things and get into some looks that we wanted to get into. I thought Frank (Reich) did a great job calling it today. I thought we had a good plan coming in.

"And, you know, we'll see what we do with it moving forward. But I thought it was effective for us today."

Those last two sentences are key here – the Colts won't necessarily build their offense around up-tempo, no-huddle, quick-game concepts every week going forward. This was a plan that worked for Week 6 against the Jaguars. But since no-huddle limits the amount of personnel groupings an offense can get to – something Reich values to create advantageous matchups – it may not be something that works for the Colts going against some of the opponents left on their schedule.

But it also can be something they can turn to at points during the season, and opposing defenses will have to be aware of the Colts' ability to efficiently run a no-huddle offense at any time.