Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

OFFENSE
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., D.J. Montgomery
» LT: Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson
» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills
» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory
» WR: Josh Downs
» WR: Alec Pierce
» QB: Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson
- Moss (forearm) and Pittman (concussion/shoulder) missed last Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
- After a three-game absence, Taylor returned in Week 16. He rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land
» WLB: E.J. Speed, Ronnie Harrison Jr.
» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi
» SAM: Cameron McGrone, Grant Stuard
» CB: JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed
» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
» SS: Nick Cross, Henry Black
» N: Kenny Moore II, Chris Lammons
» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.
- On Tuesday, the Colts placed Blackmon on Injured Reserve. In a corresponding move, the team signed safety Henry Black.
- Last Saturday, the team elevated Lammons to their 53-man roster.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Matt Gay
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Josh Downs
» PR: Josh Downs