Colts place S Julian Blackmon on injured reserve, sign S Henry Black to 53-man roster from Steelers practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Henry Black off of the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad and placed safety Julian Blackmon on the Injured Reserve list.



Black, 6-0, 204 pounds, was signed to the Steelers practice squad on November 21, 2023. He re-joins the Colts after spending the first seven weeks of the season on the team's practice squad. Black spent most of last season on Indianapolis' practice squad after originally signing with the team on September 13, 2022. He has played in 25 career games in his time with the Steelers (2023), Colts (2022-23), Atlanta Falcons (2022), New York Giants (2022) and Green Bay Packers (2020-21). Black has registered 27 tackles (20 solo), two passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles and 19 special teams stops. He has also played in three postseason contests and has compiled two tackles (one solo) and four special teams stops.



Blackmon, 6-0, 202 pounds, has started 46-of-50 career games in four seasons (2020-23) with the Colts and has compiled 207 tackles (158 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 17 passes defensed, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and seven special teams stops. He has started one postseason contest and registered five solo tackles. Blackmon was selected by the team in the third round (85th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2023, he started all 15 games and totaled 88 tackles (65 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.