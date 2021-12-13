Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 15 Game vs. New England Patriots

Notes:

» Center Ryan Kelly is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but head coach Frank Reich said Monday he expects Kelly to be activated off it tomorrow.

» Entering Week 15, Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,348), yards from scrimmage (1,684) and touchdowns (18). He's third among running backs with at least 75 carries in yards per attempt (5.6) and he still owns the longest rush of the season, and 83-yard gain against the Texans in Week 6. Taylor has 312 more rushing yards than the player with the next-highest total, Cincinnati's Joe Mixon.

» Carson Wentz's season rankings entering Week 15: 12th in passer rating (96.6), 15th in yards (2,948), 10th in touchdowns (22) and 4th in interceptions (5).

» The Colts' offense ranks 11th in yards per play (5.8), first in rushing yards per play (5.2), second in rushing yards per game (151.7), seventh in sacks per pass attempt (5.2 percent), seventh in first downs per game (22.3), eighth in third down percentage (42.6 percent), fifth in fourth down percentage (63.2 percent) and fourth in points per game (28.5).