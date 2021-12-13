Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 15 Game vs. New England Patriots

OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan
» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed
» C: Danny Pinter
» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor
» TE: Jack Doyle
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson
» WR: Zach Pascal, Dezmon Patmon
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Deon Jackson
Notes:
» Center Ryan Kelly is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but head coach Frank Reich said Monday he expects Kelly to be activated off it tomorrow.
» Entering Week 15, Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,348), yards from scrimmage (1,684) and touchdowns (18). He's third among running backs with at least 75 carries in yards per attempt (5.6) and he still owns the longest rush of the season, and 83-yard gain against the Texans in Week 6. Taylor has 312 more rushing yards than the player with the next-highest total, Cincinnati's Joe Mixon.
» Carson Wentz's season rankings entering Week 15: 12th in passer rating (96.6), 15th in yards (2,948), 10th in touchdowns (22) and 4th in interceptions (5).
» The Colts' offense ranks 11th in yards per play (5.8), first in rushing yards per play (5.2), second in rushing yards per game (151.7), seventh in sacks per pass attempt (5.2 percent), seventh in first downs per game (22.3), eighth in third down percentage (42.6 percent), fifth in fourth down percentage (63.2 percent) and fourth in points per game (28.5).
——————
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth
» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell, Dayo Odeyingbo
» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow
» MLB: Bobby Okereke
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams
» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers
» FS: Khari Willis, Andrew Sendejo
» SS: George Odum, Jahleel Addae
» N: Kenny Moore II
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie
Notes:
» After their week off, the Colts still lead the NFL with 29 takeaways (15 interceptions, fourteen fumble recoveries) and a plus-13 turnover differential.
» Kenny Moore II's eight interceptions are tied for the eighth most in the NFL.
» Bobby Okereke's 106 tackles are tied for 11th in the NFL.
» Darius Leonard's five forced fumbles are tied for second in the NFL.
» DeForest Buckner leads the Colts with 5 1/2 sacks, narrowly ahead of Al-Quadin Muhammad and Kemoko Turay, who each have five.
——————
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Michael Badgley
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Ashton Dulin and E.J. Speed both have special teams touchdowns this season.
» Michael Badgley missed his first kick with the Colts in Week 13 against the Texans, but is 11/12 on field goals and 32/32 on extra points in eight games.
» Special teams snap leaders this season: Matthew Adams (274), Zaire Franklin (274), George Odum (260), Speed (224), Dulin (222).