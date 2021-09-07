Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Regular Season Ahead Of Week 1 Game Vs. Seattle Seahawks

Notes:

» It's no surprise to see rookie Kwity Paye atop the Colts' depth chart heading into Week 1 - he had a tremendous training camp, impressing coaches and teammates with his work ethic, attention to detail and focused commitment to getting better each day. And his on-field production was equally impressive - he had two sacks in two preseason games and was a consistently disruptive presence during practices at Grand Park.

» Al-Quadin Muhammed earned that top spot at the other D-end spot opposite Paye with steady progress leading up to the season. Muhammed is entering his fourth year in Indianapolis and will be part of a deep, talented front the Colts believe can drive their defense in 2021.

» Given all the year-to-year turnover NFL rosters have, it's impressive to see all six of the Colts' 2020 linebackers back in 2021, which speaks to not only their impact on the defense, but on special teams as well.

» Rock Ya-Sin enters Week 1 as a starter, while T.J. Carrie's versatility is once again noticeable on the depth chart.