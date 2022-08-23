Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Preseason Week 3 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Colts released their preseason Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Aug 23, 2022 at 11:52 AM
JJ Stankevitz

A quick note before getting to the depth chart – head coach Frank Reich said the Colts will play their starters for about a half in Saturday's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On to the depth chart:

OFFENSE

» WR: Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Samson Nacua, Mike Strachan

» LT: Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann, Jordan Murray

» LG: Quenton Nelson

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

» RG: Danny Pinter, Will Fries, Josh Seltzner

» RT: Braden Smith, Ryan Van Demark, Dennis Kelly

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Nikola Kalinic

» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Michael Jacobson

» WR: Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Ethan Fernea

» QB: Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Jack Coan

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay, Ty'Son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Kameron Cline

» DT: DeForest Buckner, R.J. McIntosh, Curtis Brooks, Byron Cowart

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Chris Williams

» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ben Banogu, Dayo Odeyingbo

» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Sterling Weatherford, Brandon King

» MLB: Shaquille Leonard, Forrest Rhyne, James Skalski

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann

» CB: Brandon Facyson, Marvell Tell III, Chris Wilcox

» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II, Will Redmond, Marcel Dabo

» SS: Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod, Armani Watts, Trevor Denbow

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Dallis Flowers

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Verity

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Keke Coutee

Advertising