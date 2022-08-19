Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Preseason Week 2 Game vs. Detroit Lions

A quick note before getting to the depth chart – head coach Frank Reich said the Colts will not play their starters in Saturday's preseason home opener against the Detroit Lions.
On to the depth chart:
OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Samson Nacua, Mike Strachan
» LT: Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann, Jordan Murray
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Alex Mollette
» RG: Danny Pinter, Will Fries, Josh Seltzner
» RT: Braden Smith, Ryan Van Demark, Dennis Kelly
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Nikola Kalinic
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Michael Jacobson
» WR: Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Ethan Fernea, D.J. Montgomery
» QB: Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Jack Coan
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay, Ty'Son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price, CJ Verdell
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Kameron Cline
» DT: DeForest Buckner, R.J. McIntosh, Curtis Brooks, Byron Cowart
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Caeveon Patton, Chris Williams
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ben Banogu, Dayo Odeyingbo
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Sterling Weatherford, Brandon King
» MLB: Shaquille Leonard, Forrest Rhyne, James Skalski
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann
» CB: Brandon Facyson, Marvell Tell III, Chris Wilcox
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II, Will Redmond, Marcel Dabo
» SS: Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod, Armani Watts, Trevor Denbow
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Dallis Flowers
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Verity
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Keke Coutee