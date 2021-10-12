Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Houston Texans

OFFENSE
» WR: Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan
» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport
» LG: Chris Reed
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter
» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor
» TE: Jack Doyle
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson
» WR: Zach Pascal
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Carson Wentz, Brett Hundley, Jacob Eason
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins
Notes:
» The lone change on here is Brett Hundley moving into the No. 2 quarterback spot after being elevated to the 53-man roster over the weekend.
» Carson Wentz set a career high with 402 passing yards in the Colts' 31-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.
» Over the last four weeks, Michael Pittman Jr. is averaging 6.5 receptions, 85 yards on a per-game basis, and he hauled in his first receiving touchdown of the season against the Ravens.
» Jonathan Taylor's 76-yard touchdown on a first quarter screen pass is tied for the fourth-longest play of the 2021 NFL season.
» Playing 100 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in Week 5: Eric Fisher, Mark Glowinski, Matt Pryor, Chris Reed, Wentz. Ryan Kelly missed one snap after it appeared he got hit in the face/eye. Pittman (88 percent), Pascal (86 percent) and Jack Doyle (72 percent) led the way among skill position players.
» The running back snap breakdown: Jonathan Taylor had 36, Nyheim Hines had 26 and Marlon Mack had 10.
——————
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Chris Williams, Khalil Davis
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth
» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Isaac Rochell
» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed
» MLB: Bobby Okereke
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams
» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Andrew Sendejo
» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum
» N: Kenny Moore II
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, BoPete Keyes
Notes:
» Kenny Moore II, Bobby Okereke and Darius Leonard all played 100 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps against the Ravens.
» Khari Willis, who was questionable heading into the game with an ankle/groin injury, played 19 snaps (26 percent) while Andrew Sendejo played 47 snaps (64 percent) at safety.
» The Colts' defense held Baltimore to no third down conversions in five attempts in the first half. The Ravens finished three of eight on third down but also did not have an offensive play on third down after the 7:16 mark in the third quarter.
» Leonard led the Colts with 13 tackles, while Tyquan Lewis had 1.5 sacks and Julian Blackmon forced a fumble.
——————
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Rodrigo Blankenship is dealing with a hip injury and said after Monday's game he'll undergo an MRI this week.
» Special teams snap leaders: Matthew Adams (18), Zaire Franklin (18), George Odum (17), Ashton Dulin (16), E.J. Speed (16).