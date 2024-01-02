Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Jan 02, 2024 at 11:22 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., D.J. Montgomery

» LT: Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson

» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox

» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

» WR: Josh Downs

» WR: Alec Pierce

» QB: Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson

  • Moss (forearm) missed last Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
  • During that game, Pittman became just the fourth player in franchise history to record 100+ catches and over 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore

» NT: Grover Stewart, Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

» WLB: E.J. Speed, Ronnie Harrison Jr.

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

» SAM: Cameron McGrone, Grant Stuard

» CB: JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

» SS: Nick Cross, Henry Black

» N: Kenny Moore II, Chris Lammons

» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.

  • Moore (back) missed last Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the first game he's missed this season.
  • Brents had a season-high three pass deflections in that game.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Josh Downs

» PR: Josh Downs

Advertising