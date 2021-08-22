Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Final Preseason Game vs. Detroit Lions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts will play their final preseason game of 2021 on Friday at Ford Field in Detroit against the Lions. Below is the Colts' unofficial depth chart for the week:
Note: Players in italics are on Active/PUP or Active/NFI.
OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan
» LT: Will Holden, Sam Tevi, Eric Fisher
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Joey Hunt
» RG: Mark Glowinski, Jake Eldrenkamp, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Julién Davenport, Carter O'Donnell
» TE: Jack Doyle, Noah Togiai, Jordan Thomas
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Andrew Vollert
» WR: Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, DeMichael Harris, Tyler Vaughns
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Tarik Black
» QB: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Benny LeMay, Deon Jackson
Notes:
» Head coach Frank Reich said the Colts will need one more week to evaluate Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger before making a decision as to who will be ahead of who on the depth chart. Reich said both quarterbacks are "in the same zip code" in terms of their competition to start early in the season and/or back up Carson Wentz, who will return to practice in a limited fashion Monday.
» Julie'n Davenport played a team-high 60 snaps at left tackle on Saturday against the Vikings. Reich said he was pleased with how Davenport played both as a run and pass blocker.
» Mike Strachan (39 snaps) and Dezmon Patmon (37 snaps) led the way in terms of skill position player participation against Minnesota.
——————
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Andrew Brown, Joey Ivie
» NT: Grover Stewart, Antwaun Woods, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams
» DE: Tyquan Lewis, Al-Quadin Muhammed, Isaac Rochell, Kameron Cline, Dayo Odeyingbo
» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Malik Jefferson, Jordan Glasgow, Curtis Bolton
» MLB: Bobby Okereke, Skai Moore
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams, Isaiah Kaufusi
» CB: T.J. Carrie, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Holton Hill
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Andre Chachere, Ibraheim Campbell
» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum, Sean Davis, Shawn Davis
» N: Kenny Moore II, T.J. Carrie, Andre Chachere
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III
Notes:
» Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and defensive back Andre Chachere left Saturday's game with a hamstring injury and a concussion, respectively.
» Linebacker Matthew Adams led the Colts with 49 snaps against the Vikings.
» Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin had a third down pass break-up early in the game to force a punt, while defensive end Ben Banogu had a team-high six pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Kwity Paye notched a sack in his first NFL preseason game, too.
——————
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Eddy Pineiro
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Marlon Mack, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Rodrigo Blankenship made a 47-yard field goal while Eddy Pineiro made all three of his tries, including a 50-yarder and a game-winning 28-yarder. Both kickers have had strong, consistent training camps.