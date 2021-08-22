Unofficial Depth Chart

Presented by

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Final Preseason Game vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts have one preseason game left in 2021 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday. Check out where the team stands heading into Friday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with the Colts' unofficial depth chart. 

Aug 22, 2021 at 04:24 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts will play their final preseason game of 2021 on Friday at Ford Field in Detroit against the Lions. Below is the Colts' unofficial depth chart for the week:

Note: Players in italics are on Active/PUP or Active/NFI.

OFFENSE

» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan

» LT: Will Holden, Sam Tevi, Eric Fisher

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Joey Hunt

» RG: Mark Glowinski, Jake Eldrenkamp, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith, Julién Davenport, Carter O'Donnell

» TE: Jack Doyle, Noah Togiai, Jordan Thomas

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Andrew Vollert

» WR: Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, DeMichael Harris, Tyler Vaughns

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Tarik Black

» QB: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Benny LeMay, Deon Jackson

Notes:

» Head coach Frank Reich said the Colts will need one more week to evaluate Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger before making a decision as to who will be ahead of who on the depth chart. Reich said both quarterbacks are "in the same zip code" in terms of their competition to start early in the season and/or back up Carson Wentz, who will return to practice in a limited fashion Monday.

» Julie'n Davenport played a team-high 60 snaps at left tackle on Saturday against the Vikings. Reich said he was pleased with how Davenport played both as a run and pass blocker.

» Mike Strachan (39 snaps) and Dezmon Patmon (37 snaps) led the way in terms of skill position player participation against Minnesota.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Andrew Brown, Joey Ivie

» NT: Grover Stewart, Antwaun Woods, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams

» DE: Tyquan Lewis, Al-Quadin Muhammed, Isaac Rochell, Kameron Cline, Dayo Odeyingbo

» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Malik Jefferson, Jordan Glasgow, Curtis Bolton

» MLB: Bobby Okereke, Skai Moore

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams, Isaiah Kaufusi

» CB: T.J. Carrie, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Holton Hill

» FS: Julian Blackmon, Andre Chachere, Ibraheim Campbell

» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum, Sean Davis, Shawn Davis

» N: Kenny Moore II, T.J. Carrie, Andre Chachere

» CB: Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III

Notes:

» Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and defensive back Andre Chachere left Saturday's game with a hamstring injury and a concussion, respectively.

» Linebacker Matthew Adams led the Colts with 49 snaps against the Vikings.

» Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin had a third down pass break-up early in the game to force a punt, while defensive end Ben Banogu had a team-high six pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Kwity Paye notched a sack in his first NFL preseason game, too.

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Eddy Pineiro

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Marlon Mack, Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

» Rodrigo Blankenship made a 47-yard field goal while Eddy Pineiro made all three of his tries, including a 50-yarder and a game-winning 28-yarder. Both kickers have had strong, consistent training camps.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

With Sunday's preseason game against the Panthers in the rear view mirror, the Colts released their second unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Check out where the team stands heading into this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of Training Camp Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Panthers

The Colts' first unofficial depth chart of training camp landed Tuesday. Check out where the team stands before Sunday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts Release Wild Card Round Unofficial Depth Chart For Bills Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 17 Unofficial Depth Chart For Jaguars Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 16 Unofficial Depth Chart For Steelers Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 15 Unofficial Depth Chart For Texans Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans (4-9)? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 14 Unofficial Depth Chart For Raiders Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (7-5)? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 13 Unofficial Depth Chart For Texans Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans (4-7)? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 12 Unofficial Depth Chart For Titans Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 11 Unofficial Depth Chart For Packers Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 10 Unofficial Depth Chart For Titans Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Thursday's 2020 Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising