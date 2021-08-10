Unofficial Depth Chart

Presented by

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of Training Camp Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Panthers

The Colts' first unofficial depth chart of training camp landed Tuesday. Check out where the team stands before Sunday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Aug 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

depthchart.pre.1

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The Colts will play their first preseason game of 2021 on Sunday, with the Carolina Panthers arriving at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Below is the Colts' first unofficial depth chart of training camp:

Note: Players in italics are on Active/PUP or Active/NFI.

OFFENSE

» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan, Quartney Davis

» LT: Will Holden, Sam Tevi, Eric Fisher

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed

» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Joey Hunt

» RG: Mark Glowinski, Jake Eldrenkamp, Will Fries

» RT: Braden Smith, Julién Davenport, Carter O'Donnell

» TE: Jack Doyle, Noah Togiai, Jordan Thomas, Graham Adomitis

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Andrew Vollert

» WR: Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, DeMichael Harris, Tyler Vaughns

» WR: Michael PIttman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Tarik Black

» QB: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Benny LeMay, Darius Anderson, Deon Jackson

Notes:

» We've seen both Will Holden and Sam Tevi running with the first-team offense through camp, with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady saying earlier in camp it's an "open competition" at left tackle with Eric Fisher (Achilles) on PUP.

» Mike Strachan's impressive training camp to date is reflected in him being behind T.Y. Hilton. Read more about what's gone right for Strachan here.

» With Carson Wentz (foot) out, Jacob Eason will play more than Frank Reich would normally have his top quarterback play in the Colts' preseason debut Sunday against the Panthers.

——————

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Demontre Moore

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Andrew Brown, Joey Ivie

» NT: Grover Stewart, Antwaun Woods, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams

» DE: Tyquan Lewis, Al-Quadin Muhammed, Isaac Rochell, Kameron Cline, Dayo Odeyingbo

» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Malik Jefferson, Jordan Glasgow, Curtis Bolton

» MLB: Bobby Okereke, Skai Moore

» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams, Isaiah Kaufusi

» CB: T.J. Carrie, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Holton Hill

» FS: Julian Blackmon, Andre Chachere, Ibraheim Campbell

» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum, Sean Davis, Shawn Davis

» N: Kenny Moore II, T.J. Carrie, Andre Chachere

» CB: Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III, Nick Nelson

Notes:

» T.J. Carrie has had a solid camp, with an interception and a handful of pass break-ups logged over the last week. Carrie is entering his eighth season in the NFL and second with the Colts; he had two interceptions and six pass break-ups in 2020.

» There's a ton of competition on the defensive line. The starters listed here have had tremendous camps (Kwity Paye has been consistently disruptive) while guys like Kemoko Turay, Andrew Brown, Isaac Rochell and Ben Banogu have flashed, too.

» E.J. Speed has had a strong camp filling in for Darius Leonard (ankle) at will; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said when Leonard returns to practice the Colts will get Speed a look at sam, too.

» One guy to watch on Sunday is Andre Chachere, who's listed at two positions - and that's no accident. Eberflus likes Chachere's positional versatility and last week praised the camp he's had to date.

——————

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Eddy Pineiro

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Marlon Mack, Ashton Dulin

» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Notes:

» Rodrigo Blankenship has had a good training camp but will still be pushed by Eddy Pineiro as preseason games get underway this weekend.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Wild Card Round Unofficial Depth Chart For Bills Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 17 Unofficial Depth Chart For Jaguars Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 16 Unofficial Depth Chart For Steelers Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 15 Unofficial Depth Chart For Texans Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans (4-9)? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 14 Unofficial Depth Chart For Raiders Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (7-5)? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 13 Unofficial Depth Chart For Texans Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans (4-7)? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 12 Unofficial Depth Chart For Titans Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 11 Unofficial Depth Chart For Packers Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 10 Unofficial Depth Chart For Titans Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Thursday's 2020 Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 9 Unofficial Depth Chart For Ravens Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Release Week 8 Unofficial Depth Chart For Lions Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising