Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of Training Camp Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Panthers

Notes:

» T.J. Carrie has had a solid camp, with an interception and a handful of pass break-ups logged over the last week. Carrie is entering his eighth season in the NFL and second with the Colts; he had two interceptions and six pass break-ups in 2020.

» There's a ton of competition on the defensive line. The starters listed here have had tremendous camps (Kwity Paye has been consistently disruptive) while guys like Kemoko Turay, Andrew Brown, Isaac Rochell and Ben Banogu have flashed, too.

» E.J. Speed has had a strong camp filling in for Darius Leonard (ankle) at will; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said when Leonard returns to practice the Colts will get Speed a look at sam, too.

» One guy to watch on Sunday is Andre Chachere, who's listed at two positions - and that's no accident. Eberflus likes Chachere's positional versatility and last week praised the camp he's had to date.