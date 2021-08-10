Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of Training Camp Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Panthers

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The Colts will play their first preseason game of 2021 on Sunday, with the Carolina Panthers arriving at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Below is the Colts' first unofficial depth chart of training camp:
Note: Players in italics are on Active/PUP or Active/NFI.
OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Strachan, Quartney Davis
» LT: Will Holden, Sam Tevi, Eric Fisher
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Joey Hunt
» RG: Mark Glowinski, Jake Eldrenkamp, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Julién Davenport, Carter O'Donnell
» TE: Jack Doyle, Noah Togiai, Jordan Thomas, Graham Adomitis
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Andrew Vollert
» WR: Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, DeMichael Harris, Tyler Vaughns
» WR: Michael PIttman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Tarik Black
» QB: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Benny LeMay, Darius Anderson, Deon Jackson
Notes:
» We've seen both Will Holden and Sam Tevi running with the first-team offense through camp, with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady saying earlier in camp it's an "open competition" at left tackle with Eric Fisher (Achilles) on PUP.
» Mike Strachan's impressive training camp to date is reflected in him being behind T.Y. Hilton. Read more about what's gone right for Strachan here.
» With Carson Wentz (foot) out, Jacob Eason will play more than Frank Reich would normally have his top quarterback play in the Colts' preseason debut Sunday against the Panthers.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Demontre Moore
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Andrew Brown, Joey Ivie
» NT: Grover Stewart, Antwaun Woods, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams
» DE: Tyquan Lewis, Al-Quadin Muhammed, Isaac Rochell, Kameron Cline, Dayo Odeyingbo
» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Malik Jefferson, Jordan Glasgow, Curtis Bolton
» MLB: Bobby Okereke, Skai Moore
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams, Isaiah Kaufusi
» CB: T.J. Carrie, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Holton Hill
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Andre Chachere, Ibraheim Campbell
» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum, Sean Davis, Shawn Davis
» N: Kenny Moore II, T.J. Carrie, Andre Chachere
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III, Nick Nelson
Notes:
» T.J. Carrie has had a solid camp, with an interception and a handful of pass break-ups logged over the last week. Carrie is entering his eighth season in the NFL and second with the Colts; he had two interceptions and six pass break-ups in 2020.
» There's a ton of competition on the defensive line. The starters listed here have had tremendous camps (Kwity Paye has been consistently disruptive) while guys like Kemoko Turay, Andrew Brown, Isaac Rochell and Ben Banogu have flashed, too.
» E.J. Speed has had a strong camp filling in for Darius Leonard (ankle) at will; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said when Leonard returns to practice the Colts will get Speed a look at sam, too.
» One guy to watch on Sunday is Andre Chachere, who's listed at two positions - and that's no accident. Eberflus likes Chachere's positional versatility and last week praised the camp he's had to date.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Eddy Pineiro
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Marlon Mack, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Rodrigo Blankenship has had a good training camp but will still be pushed by Eddy Pineiro as preseason games get underway this weekend.