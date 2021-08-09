Less Clutter, More Cheetah: How Colts' Ben Banogu Is Putting Together An Impressive Training Camp

Defensive end Ben Banogu, who was inactive for seven games in 2020, has stood out through the first few weeks of practices at Grand Park. 

Aug 09, 2021 at 02:47 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The way Ben Banogu sees it, there's a pretty easy explanation how he's brought a relentless level of energy to Colts training camp over the last few weeks.

"I just try to trick myself into thinking I'm a cheetah," Banogu said. "And I just try to run as fast as I can until I get tired."

Banogu always has possessed a rare combination of speed, size and athleticism. Those traits made him a second round pick in 2019. But what defensive line coach Brian Baker has noticed this year is Banogu playing with good tempo to his rushes, which is allowing him to use those traits to be a disruptive presence.

"The speed without changing speed — he's a speed rusher by nature and he's finally starting to realize that and taking the thinking out of it," Baker said. "I think he's trusting his ability to react to what the offensive lineman does and where the quarterback is, so the tempo I was referring to was the fact that he's not stopping his feet and trying to figure it out.

"Everything is rush and react, rush and react, rush and react. And that's how he has to rush if he's going to be effective. And I thought he's done a good job of that every day."

This disruptive, fast version of Banogu has not been what the Colts have always seen. Banogu has 2 1/2 sacks in 25 career games, and was inactive seven times in the 2020 season. All of his sacks, tackles for a loss and quarterback hits came during his rookie season.

Those struggles weighed the 6-foot-3, 252 pound Banogu down, Baker said. The longtime defensive line coach saw Banogu playing with "clutter," as he put it.

But 2021's offseason is where Banogu started to leave that clutter behind. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said Banogu "got his body right," and noted the time he spent with All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Banogu said Buckner held him accountable for the things he wanted to work on, and brought a positive, detailed attitude to the pair's time together.

More went into Banogu's fast start to training camp, certainly, but so far he's playing without the "clutter" Baker observed.

"This year he's able to move on from snap to snap to snap, being able to push the last snap off, retaining what he needs to retain to help him play fast to the next snap and he's finally at that stage," Baker said. "And it takes different guys to get to that point and different times in their career."

(To Baker's point about pass rushers developing at different rates — Jerry Hughes had five sacks in three years with the Colts, then has averaged 6 1/2 sacks per season with the Buffalo Bills since.)

Eberflus noticed Banogu's confidence has built throughout camp, too. And it's been clear on the practice field — on one play last week, Banogu chased quarterback Sam Ehlinger out of the pocket and pursued him to the sideline. As he raced down the sideline and back to toward the huddle, he did the spoon-to-mouth hand signal — as in, keep feeding me, keep feeding me.

"Seeing him fly around and be upbeat, it brings a lot of energy to the D-line," defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis said.

There's a ways to go before the regular season and the Colts want to see Banogu keep stacking these energetic, effective practices. But if the motor and pass rushing pressure Banogu's brought to Grand Park so far continues into the fall, he could be a factor on what looks to be a fast, physical, overwhelming defensive line.

"He wasn't playing that way consistently. Now he is. He really is," Baker said. "… He's going out to compete with himself every day and for Ben that's important, and you see that and it's showing up on tape. Right now he's having a good camp."

2021 Training Camp Practice: August 8

The Indianapolis Colts hit the field for their 10th practice of training camp.

60 G Jake Eldrenkamp
1 / 65

60 G Jake Eldrenkamp

© Indianapolis Colts
66 DT Chris Williams
2 / 65

66 DT Chris Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
7 WR Tarik Black
3 / 65

7 WR Tarik Black

© Indianapolis Colts
47 CB Anthony Chesley / #47 TE Jordan Thomas
4 / 65

47 CB Anthony Chesley / #47 TE Jordan Thomas

© Indianapolis Colts
4 Sam Ehlinger
5 / 65

4 Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
6 / 65

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_0853
7 / 65
© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
8 / 65

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
49 LB Matthew Adams
9 / 65

49 LB Matthew Adams

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_0900
10 / 65
© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes and #14 WR Zach Pascal
11 / 65

27 CB Xavier Rhodes and #14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes and #14 WR Zach Pascal
12 / 65

27 CB Xavier Rhodes and #14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
15 WR J.J. Nelson
13 / 65

15 WR J.J. Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
12 WR DeMichael Harris
14 / 65

12 WR DeMichael Harris

© Indianapolis Colts
85 WR Tyler Vaughns
15 / 65

85 WR Tyler Vaughns

© Indianapolis Colts
47 TE Jordan Thomas
16 / 65

47 TE Jordan Thomas

© Indianapolis Colts
48 TE Andrew Vollert
17 / 65

48 TE Andrew Vollert

© Indianapolis Colts
65 T Jake Benzinger
18 / 65

65 T Jake Benzinger

© Indianapolis Colts
66 DT Chris Williams
19 / 65

66 DT Chris Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_1118
20 / 65
© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
21 / 65

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
71 T Sam Tevi
22 / 65

71 T Sam Tevi

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
23 / 65

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
24 / 65

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
25 / 65

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_1183
26 / 65
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_1191
27 / 65
© Indianapolis Colts
64 G Mark Glowinski
28 / 65

64 G Mark Glowinski

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
29 / 65

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
30 / 65

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
31 / 65

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II and #1 WR Parris Campbell
32 / 65

23 CB Kenny Moore II and #1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack
33 / 65

25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_1272
34 / 65
© Indianapolis Colts
3 QB Brett Hundley
35 / 65

3 QB Brett Hundley

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_1291
36 / 65
© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
37 / 65

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
38 / 65

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
39 / 65

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
47 TE Jordan Thomas
40 / 65

47 TE Jordan Thomas

© Indianapolis Colts
5 WR Quartney Davis
41 / 65

5 WR Quartney Davis

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_1325
42 / 65
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_1330
43 / 65
© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
44 / 65

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
45 / 65

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
5 WR Quartney Davis
46 / 65

5 WR Quartney Davis

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
47 / 65

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
48 / 65

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
40 RB Darius Anderson
49 / 65

40 RB Darius Anderson

© Indianapolis Colts
57 DE Kemoko Turay
50 / 65

57 DE Kemoko Turay

© Indianapolis Colts
12 WR DeMichael Harris
51 / 65

12 WR DeMichael Harris

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_1452
52 / 65
© Indianapolis Colts
26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
53 / 65

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

© Indianapolis Colts
49 LB Matthew Adams
54 / 65

49 LB Matthew Adams

© Indianapolis Colts
41 LB Isaiah Kaufusi
55 / 65

41 LB Isaiah Kaufusi

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
56 / 65

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
57 / 65

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
58 / 65

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack
59 / 65

25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
3 QB Brett Hundley
60 / 65

3 QB Brett Hundley

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_1551
61 / 65
© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
62 / 65

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_TC_1595
63 / 65
© Indianapolis Colts
68 C Joey Hunt
64 / 65

68 C Joey Hunt

© Indianapolis Colts
60 G Jake Eldrenkamp
65 / 65

60 G Jake Eldrenkamp

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall Of Fame Weekend Recap: Peyton Manning's Enshrinement

Missed anything from Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement celebration in Canton? Catch up below, starting with Manning's full speech from Sunday night. 
news

'Keep showing the doubters that they're wrong:' Darius Leonard's Mindset Not Changing After Contract Extension With Colts

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard discussed his contract extension following Sunday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Jacob Eason To 'Play A Lot More' In Preseason Debut; Frank Reich Shares Update On Eric Fisher

The Colts held their 10th training camp practice of 2021 on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Sign LB Darius Leonard To Contract Extension

The Colts announced a contract extension for the two-time first-team All Pro linebacker on Sunday. 
news

Pro Football Hall Of Fame Weekend Recap: Edgerrin James' Enshrinement

Missed anything from Edgerrin James' Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement celebration in Canton? Catch up below, starting with James' incredible speech. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Why Kwity Paye Is Impressing Frank Reich; No Change In QB Plan With Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

The Colts held their ninth raining camp practice of 2021 on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know about the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Wide Receiver Mike Strachan's Size, Speed And 'Dog Mentality' Turning Heads In Colts Training Camp

Seventh round pick Mike Strachan has handled the transition from Division II to the NFL just fine so far, and has made plays almost every day during Colts training camp. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Why A Jacob Eason Check Down Stood Out To Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady

The Colts held their eighth training camp practice of 2021 on Friday. Here's everything you need to know about the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Activate Xavier Rhodes, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Julién Davenport From Reserve/COVID-19 List; Waive Rolan Milligan, Jalen Morton; Place J.J. Nelson On Injured Reserve

The Colts made a number of roster moves before Friday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

They Said It: Edgerrin James' Hall Of Fame Career

Edgerrin James will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this weekend. Ahead of the legendary quarterback's enshrinement, Colts.com dove into the archives and looked back on James' time in Indianapolis. 
news

They Said It: Peyton Manning's Hall Of Fame Career

Peyton Manning will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this weekend. Ahead of the legendary quarterback's enshrinement, Colts.com dove into the archives and looked back on Manning's time in Indianapolis. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising