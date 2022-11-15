Colts Sign LB Tyrell Adams To Practice Squad, Release TE Darrell Daniels From Practice Squad

Adams, 6-2, 230 pounds, has played in 44 career games (14 starts) in his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2018, 2021), Houston Texans (2018-20), Colts (2018), Buffalo Bills (2017, 2021), Oakland Raiders (2016-17), Kansas City Chiefs (2015-16) and Seattle Seahawks (2015) and has totaled 150 tackles (90 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four passes defensed, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 13 special teams stops. He has also appeared in four postseason contests.

Daniels, 6-3, 256 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on November 9, 2022. He has played in 61 career games (18 starts) in his time with the Houston Texans (2022), Arizona Cardinals (2018-21), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Colts (2017) and has compiled 13 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown. Daniels has also registered 13 special teams stops. He has started one postseason contest and caught two passes for two yards.