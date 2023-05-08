Colts sign WR Tyler Adams, WR Kody Case, T Matthew Vanderslice, DT Jamal Woods; waive four players

The Indianapolis Colts today signed four undrafted free agents, including wide receiver Tyler Adams, wide receiver Kody Case, tackle Matthew Vanderslice and defensive tackle Jamal Woods. The team also waived wide receiver Cody Chrest, cornerback Tyler Richardson, running back Titus Swen and wide receiver Braxton Westfield.

Adams, 5-11, 195 pounds, appeared in all 11 games (three starts) at Butler in 2022 and compiled 39 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns. He was an All-PFL Honorable Mention selection. Prior to Butler, Adams played in 15 games at Harvard (2017-21) and totaled 21 receptions for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He also registered six carries for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Case, 5-10, 182 pounds, played in four games, primarily on special teams, in one season (2022) at Illinois and registered two punt returns for 16 yards (8.0 avg.). Prior to Illinois, he played in 32 games at South Dakota (2017-21) and compiled 82 receptions for 1,157 yards and nine touchdowns. Case also recorded 16 kickoff returns for 282 yards (17.6 avg.), 18 punt returns for 161 yards (8.9 avg.) and two carries for 12 yards.

Vanderslice, 6-8, 329 pounds, saw action in 40 games (20 starts) at Northern Iowa (2017-22). He began his career as a tight end before moving to the offensive line his sophomore year. In 2022, Vanderslice started all 11 games and was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference's Offensive Lineman of the Week after helping the Panthers compile 461 yards of total offense in a win over No. 20 Southern Illinois.

Woods, 6-2, 294 pounds, appeared in 49 games (18 starts) at Illinois (2017-22) and compiled 78 tackles (47 solo), 17.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 2022, he saw action in 11 games (two starts) and finished with 11 tackles (five solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Chrest, 6-1, 199 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2023. Collegiately, he played in 44 combined games at Sam Houston State (2020-22) and Harvard (2016-19) and compiled 182 receptions for 2,445 yards and 15 touchdowns. Chrest also added one carry for 18 yards and one touchdown. As a returner, he totaled 10 punt returns for 64 yards and one kickoff return for 12 yards.

Richardson, 5-10, 193 rounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2023. Collegiately, he played in 37 games at Tiffin (2019-22) and totaled 112 tackles (68 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 21 passes defensed, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Swen, 5-10, 204 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2023. Collegiately, he appeared in 33 games (13 starts) at Wyoming (2019-22) and totaled 406 carries for 2,161 yards and 16 touchdowns. Swen also added 22 receptions for 178 yards and 10 kickoff returns for 186 yards (18.6 avg.).