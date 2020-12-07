A 60-Minute Effort Gives Colts Big Road Win Over Texans

Neither team's offense could really get on much of a roll in the second half of Sunday's game, however.

The Colts' defense really picked up the pace, particularly, over the final two quarters; they sacked the elusive Watson three times, forced two turnovers and a safety and allowed just three yards per run after allowing more than six yards per rush in the first half.

Indy's offensive and special teams units, either due to poor execution or untimely penalties, couldn't get out of their own way during that same span, meanwhile.

Kenny Moore II would get his third pick of the season with 1:02 left in the third quarter — Watson's first interception thrown since Week 5 — but the Colts would go three-and-out on the ensuing drive.

On the Colts' next offensive drive — really, their best sequence of the second half — they got all the way to the Houston 5-yard line before facing a 4th-and-1 scenario. Reich continued to keep his foot on the gas pedal and elected to go for it vs. kicking a chip-shot field goal that would've given Indy a 27-20 lead with 6:50 left in regulation, but Hines was stuffed for no gain and a turnover on downs.

Indy's defense came through once again on the next Texans drive, as Justin Houston brought down Watson in the end zone; it was his third sack of the day and his NFL record-tying fourth forced safety of his career, and it gave the Colts a 26-20 lead with 6:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Hines then nearly took the ensuing safety punt to the house for a game-sealing touchdown, but a holding call brought the ball all the way back to the Indianapolis 25-yard line. The Colts got to the Houston 49-yard line before another holding call put the offense out of phase, and Indy would be forced to punt a few plays later, giving the ball back to Watson & Co. at their 20-yard line, trailing by six with 2:43 left on the clock.

Despite not having the services of his top receiver, Will Fuller V, who was suspended for the remainder of the season earlier in the week, Watson methodically worked the Texans' offense down the field, getting completions of nine, 23, 18, eight, and 16 yards, respectively, on five straight passing plays to get to the Indianapolis 6-yard line.

Duke Johnson ran it for four yards on 1st and Goal from the 6, and a go-ahead Texans touchdown and extra point seemed imminent at this point.

But on 2nd and Goal from the 2, everything suddenly came unraveled for the Texans — to the delight of the Colts' sideline.

Watson couldn't handle a low snap from center Nick Martin, and defensive tackle Grover Stewart flew in to ensure the quarterback couldn't get his hands on the loose ball, which was quickly recovered by Walker for the huge takeaway; all Rivers had to do from there was kneel it out to complete a dramatic Colts road win.