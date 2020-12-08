Five Things Learned: Colts-Texans (2020, Week 13)

» STIFLING SECOND HALF: The second half of last Sunday's game couldn't have been any different than the first half. This time it was both teams' defenses leading the way, and by the time it was all said and done, the Colts had outscored the Texans 2-0 over the final two quarters to earn a 26-20 road victory. Now, to be fair, the Indy offense did have plenty of chances to run away with the game, but some untimely penalties set up some tough situations, while Nyheim Hines was also stuffed on a 4th-and-1 attempt from the Houston 5-yard line with 6:50 left in the game; had the Colts converted that and turned it into a touchdown, it would've been a two-score game. In the end, though, it was the Texans making the blunder of all blunders, as Watson couldn't get a handle on center Nick Martin's low snap on 2nd and Goal from the 2-yard line with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter; defensive tackle Grover Stewart crashed in to ensure the ball squirted away from Watson's grasp, and linebacker Anthony Walker fell on it at the 7-yard line, allowing Rivers & Co. to kneel it out from there. The Colts had just 135 yards of offense in the second half to just 132 for the Texans, who had two turnovers and allowed three Watson sacks, including a safety by defensive end Justin Houston after the failed 4th-and-1 attempt.