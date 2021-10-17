T.Y. Hilton Gives Colts A 'Spark' In 2021 Debut

Carson Wentz knew exactly where the ball was going.

Heck, the entire Houston Texans' defense probably knew where it was going, too.

But from the Indianapolis Colts' opening snap of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans, nobody was stopping T.Y. Hilton.

Just a little less than seven weeks ago, Hilton was feeling so down in the immediate aftermath of his neck surgery that he was seriously considering retiring from the NFL. After nine tremendous seasons and four Pro Bowl selections, he was so miserable that he wondered if he had played his last down.

Over time, however, Hilton's condition — and his mindset — improved. Placed on injured reserve to begin the season, he missed the Colts' first five games of the year before making his return to practice on Wednesday. He was officially activated off IR on Saturday, and there he was starting for the Colts' offense on Sunday against the Texans — the division rival he has tortured over and over (and over) again since being selected by Indy in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

On the Colts' first offensive play from scrimmage, Wentz immediately set his sights on No. 13. Hilton, who was lined up on the right side of the field against cornerback Terrance Mitchell, created separation with a picture-perfect comeback route, hauled in the on-time pass from Wentz and dove forward for a 12-yard gain.