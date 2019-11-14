Colts Nominate T.Y. Hilton For 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Indianapolis Colts have nominated wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for the 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which is given each year "to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

Nov 14, 2019 at 11:59 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

2019_Art_Rooney_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton today was named one of 32 player nominees for the sixth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award is given each year "to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," according to a release.

From here, a panel of former NFL players — Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler — will select eight finalists (four each in the AFC and NFC) from the 32 nominees. Those eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Dec. 13.

The winner of the 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award will then be announced during the NFL Honors show on Saturday, Feb. 1, on FOX, the night before Super Bowl LIV. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice, as well as a trophy that represents the important role that sportsmanship plays in the game and how NFL players that demonstrate integrity and honor on the field serve as role players at all levels," according to the league.

Hilton, 30, is in his eighth season with the Colts. A third-round (92nd-overall) selection out of Florida International in the 2012 NFL Draft, Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has competed in 114 games with 93 starts and has totaled 539 catches for 8,457 yards and 45 touchdowns. He currently sits in fourth place in team history in both receptions and receiving yards, while his 12 150-yard receiving games are the most in franchise history.

This season, Hilton, who has battled quad and calf injuries, has played in six games and has 32 receptions for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

Hilton is looking to become the second Colts player to be selected for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award in its six-year history; running back Frank Gore captured the award back in 2016. Quarterback Andrew Luck was one of eight finalists last year.

Others winners have included Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (2014), Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson (2015) and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (2017) and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (2018).

Here are all 32 2019 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees:

Table inside Article
TeamPlayer
Arizona CardinalsA.Q. Shipley, center
Atlanta FalconsJulio Jones, wide receiver
Baltimore RavensLamar Jackson, quarterback
Buffalo BillsLorenzo Alexander, linebacker
Carolina PanthersChristian McCaffrey, running back
Chicago BearsKyle Fuller, defensive back
Cincinnati BengalsSam Hubbard, defensive end
Cleveland BrownsNick Chubbs, running back
Dallas CowboysByron Jones, cornerback
Denver BroncosVon Miller, linebacker
Detroit LionsMatthew Stafford, quarterback
Green Bay PackersTramon Williams, cornerback
Houston TexansDeshaun Watson, quarterback
Indianapolis ColtsT.Y. Hilton, wide receiver
Jacksonville JaguarsCalais Campbell, defensive lineman
Kansas City ChiefsPatrick Mahomes, quarterback
Los Angeles ChargersThomas Davis Sr., linebacker
Los Angeles RamsEric Weddle, safety
Miami DolphinsDanile Kilgore, center
Minnesota VikingsDanielle Hunter, defensive end
New England PatriotsMatthew Slater, wide receiver
New Orleans SaintsTerron Armstead, tackle
New York GiantsDalvin Tomlinson, defensive lineman
New York JetsSteve McLendon, defensive lineman
Oakland RaidersDerek Carr, quarterback
Philadelphia EaglesCarson Wentz, quarterback
Pittsburgh SteelersJames Conner, running back
San Francisco 49ersJoe Staley, tackle
Seattle SeahawksK.J. Wright, linebacker
Tampa Bay BuccaneersLavonte David, linebacker
Tennessee TitansBen Jones, center
Washington RedskinsAdrian Peterson, running back

