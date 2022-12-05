5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Cowboys Week 13

4. Bernhard Raimann continued showing signs of progress.

It wasn't perfect, of course, but it's notable the Colts held Cowboys edge rushing terrors Micah Parsons (12 sacks) and DeMarcus Lawrence (six sacks) to no sacks on Sunday night.

"I thought for the most part we did a pretty good job on first and second down," Ryan said. "Have to take a look at the tape and see what we did, but I thought our guys battled hard up front."

Rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann earned the Colts' highest Pro Football Focus pass protection grade (78.8) of the night, continuing an encouraging upward trajectory for the 2022 third-round pick. He didn't allow a pressure when lined up against Parsons, and allowed one pressure when lined up against Lawrence, per Pro Football Focus. Raimann has now had a PFF pass blocking grade of at least 70 in three of his last five starts.

5. A week after Jelani Woods broke out for 8 catches and 98 yards against the Steelers, another rookie made plays on offense.

Alec Pierce took responsibility for Ryan's first interception, which tipped off his hands on a late-second-quarter drive (Ryan thought the defensive back guarding Pierce made contact early, which led to Pierce losing his balance and ultimately the interception). But Pierce caught four passes for 86 yards, highlighted by a 45-yard snag on a go ball and a 15-yard touchdown.

Pierce's speed, athleticism and body control all shined on those receptions, which came after he had only four catches for 51 yards over his previous four games. Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne said last week he didn't see Pierce hitting a rookie wall; instead, what he saw from the 2022 second-round pick on film was encouraging for when the ball would eventually come his way, as it did Sunday in Texas.

Prior to that four-game lull, Pierce was averaging four catches and 62 yards per game in Weeks 3-8.