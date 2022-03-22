TUNE IN: Matt Ryan Introductory Press Conference @ 3 P.M.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Colts Facebook and Twitter

Mar 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM
matt-ryan-indoor

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be available to the media today at 3:00 p.m. The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play), the Colts Facebook page and @Colts Twitter account.

Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

