Tri-West's Jason Ward  Named Seventh 2020 'Coach Of The Week' 

Jason Ward of Tri-West High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Oct 05, 2020 at 06:59 AM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – Jason Ward of Tri-West High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts said today. 

Ward was nominated and selected for the award after his Class 3A, No. 15-ranked Bruins defeated Class 3A, No. 14-ranked North Montgomery 35-6. 

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 7:

Region Coach/School
1 Keith Kilmer – Lowell
2 Matt Thacker – Fairfield
3 Chad Zolman – Homestead
4 Terry Peebles – W. Lafayette Harrison
5 Ron Qualls – Anderson
7 Rob Doyle – Chatard
8 Darrin Fisher – Whiteland
9 John Hurley – Evansville Memorial
10 Ryan Knigga – Lawrenceburg

This season marks the 21st year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team's performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a commemorative plaque. What's more, Anthem will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school's athletic fund, as well as a donation of about 2,000 meals to a food shelter of the coach's choice.

For more information, visit Colts.com/HighSchoolFootball.

