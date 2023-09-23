Colts sign RB Trey Sermon to 53-man roster from practice squad, waive RB Deon Jackson; elevate G Ike Boettger, WR Juwann Winfree to active roster from practice squad for Week 3 game vs. Baltimore Ravens

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Trey Sermon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived running back Deon Jackson. The team also elevated guard Ike Boettger and wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Baltimore.

Sermon, 6-0, 215 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 19, 2023. He has played in 11 career games (two starts) in his time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2022) and San Francisco 49ers (2021). Sermon has compiled 43 carries for 186 yards (4.3 avg.) and one touchdown. He has also caught three passes for 26 yards (8.7 avg.) and has recorded two special teams tackles. Sermon has appeared in one postseason contest and has tallied one special teams tackle. He was originally selected by the 49ers in the third round (88th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. In 2022, Sermon saw action in two games with the Eagles and registered two carries for 19 yards (9.5 avg.).

Jackson, 5-11, 216 pounds, was originally signed by the team as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2021. He played in 27 career games (three starts) with the Colts and totaled 94 carries for 281 yards (3.0 avg.) and two touchdowns. Jackson also compiled 35 receptions for 223 yards (6.4 avg.) and one touchdown.

Boettger, 6-6, 313 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on September 12, 2023. He participated in the Buffalo Bills' 2023 offseason program and training camp. Boettger has appeared in 34 career games (17 starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Bills (2018-23) and Kansas City Chiefs (2018). He has also started three postseason contests. Boettger was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018, out of Iowa. In 2022, he spent most of the season on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list and saw action in one game. His last name is pronounced BUTT-gur.