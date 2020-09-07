Colts Claim DT Eli Ankou Off Waivers; Place TE Trey Burton On Injured Reserve

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou off waivers (from Cleveland) and placed tight end Trey Burton on the Injured Reserve list.

Ankou, 6-3, 325 pounds, has played in 20 career games (two starts) in his time with the Browns (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19) and Houston Texans (2017) and has totaled 26 tackles (15 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. In 2019, he appeared in nine games (two starts) with Cleveland and compiled seven tackles (five solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. Ankou saw action in two games with the Jaguars in 2018 and tallied four tackles (two solo). As a rookie in 2017, he played in nine games with Jacksonville and recorded 15 tackles (eight solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks. Ankou was originally signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2017.