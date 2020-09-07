Transactions

Presented by

Colts Claim DT Eli Ankou Off Waivers; Place TE Trey Burton On Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. In a corresponding move, the team placed tight end Trey Burton on injured reserve.

Sep 07, 2020 at 05:39 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
090720_ankou-transaction_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou off waivers (from Cleveland) and placed tight end Trey Burton on the Injured Reserve list.

Ankou, 6-3, 325 pounds, has played in 20 career games (two starts) in his time with the Browns (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19) and Houston Texans (2017) and has totaled 26 tackles (15 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. In 2019, he appeared in nine games (two starts) with Cleveland and compiled seven tackles (five solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. Ankou saw action in two games with the Jaguars in 2018 and tallied four tackles (two solo). As a rookie in 2017, he played in nine games with Jacksonville and recorded 15 tackles (eight solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.5 sacks. Ankou was originally signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2017.

Burton, 6-2, 238 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on April 22, 2020. He has played in 85 career games (26 starts) in his time with the Chicago Bears (2018-19) and Philadelphia Eagles (2014-17) and has compiled 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns. Burton has also registered 30 special teams tackles, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He has appeared in three postseason contests and has totaled one reception for 12 yards and one special teams tackle. Burton threw a touchdown in Super Bowl LII with the Eagles. He was originally signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2014.

Related Content

Roster Moves: T Chaz Green Brought Back To Active Roster, DT Sheldon Day To IR, 14 Signed To Practice Squad
news

Roster Moves: T Chaz Green Brought Back To Active Roster, DT Sheldon Day To IR, 14 Signed To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have re-signed tackle Chaz Green, placed defensive tackle Sheldon Day on injured reserve and signed 14 players to their practice squad.
Colts Claim TE Noah Togiai Off Waivers; Release T Chaz Green
news

Colts Claim TE Noah Togiai Off Waivers; Release T Chaz Green

The Indianapolis Colts today claimed tight end Noah Togiai off waivers (from Philadelphia) and released tackle Chaz Green.
Colts Announce Final 2020 Roster Cuts
news

Colts Announce Final 2020 Roster Cuts

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday faced a 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut their 80-man preseason roster to 53 players heading into Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. What moves did the team make?
Colts Sign Center Ryan Kelly To Contract Extension
news

Colts Sign Center Ryan Kelly To Contract Extension

The Indianapolis Colts announced today they have signed Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly to a contract extension. Kelly, 27, has played in 51 games with the team since being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Colts Waive WR Artavis Scott
news

Colts Waive WR Artavis Scott

The Indianapolis Colts announced today they have waived wide receiver Artavis Scott.
Colts Release FB Roosevelt Nix
news

Colts Release FB Roosevelt Nix

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have released fullback Roosevelt Nix.
Julian Blackmon Removed From NFI List
news

Julian Blackmon Removed From NFI List

The Indianapolis Colts today removed safety Julian Blackmon from the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III
news

Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent tight end Dominique Dafney and waived running back Bruce Anderson III.
Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured
news

Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured

The Indianapolis Colts today announced tight end Andrew Vollert has been activated from the exempt list. In a corresponding move, wide receiver Chad Williams was waived-injured.
Colts Sign Free Agent CB Andre Chachere, C Joey Hunt; Places T Andrew Donnal On Injured Reserve; Waives-Injured TE Ian Bunting
news

Colts Sign Free Agent CB Andre Chachere, C Joey Hunt; Places T Andrew Donnal On Injured Reserve; Waives-Injured TE Ian Bunting

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents cornerback Andre Chachere and center Joey Hunt. The team also placed tackle Andrew Donnal on the Injured Reserve list and waived-injured tight end Ian Bunting. If Bunting clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.
Colts Claim TE Andrew Vollert Off Waivers
news

Colts Claim TE Andrew Vollert Off Waivers

The Indianapolis Colts today claimed tight end Andrew Vollert off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.

Advertising