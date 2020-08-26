Nick Sirianni On Trey Burton's Presence, Dezmon Patmon's Rise, Danny Pinter's Development

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni talked to local reporters today via video conference. What’s the latest on new tight end Trey Burton and his place within the offense, as well as the development of two rookies in wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and offensive lineman Danny Pinter?

Aug 26, 2020 at 03:54 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni talked to local reporters today via video conference. What's the latest on new tight end Trey Burton and his place within the offense, as well as the development of two rookies in wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and offensive lineman Danny Pinter?

You can catch that entire session above, but here are some top takeaways:

» Sirianni has enjoyed incorporating new tight end Trey Burton into the offense: The Colts added the veteran Burton this season via free agency, the main draw — beyond his skillset at the position — being his familiarity within head coach Frank Reich's offensive system.

Burton played under Reich when he was the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and 2017, logging a combined 60 receptions for 575 yards and six touchdowns in those two seasons. Both Reich and Sirianni have raved about Burton's route-running abilities, and that's certainly been on display as one of quarterback Philip Rivers' favorite targets so far throughout training camp.

"Trey's special, and (I'm) really happy to have him on this team," Sirianni said. "We've always liked to get the ball to our tight ends, especially in that intermediate range and in the red zone, and we're really pleased with what Trey brings to this offense.

"(It's) always a focus of this offense to be able to (get the ball to the tight end), but then again, it takes the right guy to be able to do that," Sirianni continued. "And we feel like we have that with Trey."

» Dezmon Patmon's physical shape, progression has been impressive: The Colts took Patmon in the sixth-round of this year's NFL Draft, raving about his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame and his raw athleticism at the wide receiver position.

And even despite the fact Patmon, like every other rookie, didn't get the benefit of any on-field work with the team this offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sirianni has been impressed with the way Patmon has developed throughout the first couple weeks of training camp.

"Yeah, he's done a nice job," Sirianni said. "I know he's a guy who is in great physical shape, who can run, he's big, he's strong, he can run — he can run all day. … He definitely has the body to be a big-time wide receiver."

Patmon has seemingly made at least one big catch in the Colts' last three or four practices, and he's doing it in a variety of ways — and making a case for one of the team's final couple spots at wide receiver heading into the start of the regular season.

"It's been nice to get him some of the catches on these in-cuts. I know we had a big (play) to him today. He definitely has the body to do that, the type of body we look for on that. And he's made some plays outside of the numbers that's been really nice to see."

» Danny Pinter had an especially strong scrimmage performance Monday: By now we know all about Pinter's ability to adjust to new positions; he started out at tight end at Ball State, moved to right tackle by his junior season and was one of the nation's top run blockers last year as a senior, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Colts are keeping that theme going for Pinter, who has now moved inside to guard and is also getting a good amount of reps at center.

After reviewing the film from Monday's scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sirianni said he came away impressed with the 2020 fifth-round pick's performance in a number of areas.

"I think you just see Danny get a little bit better each day," Sirianni said. "I thought he had a great scrimmage the other day; he showed an ability to get to the second level, played multiple positions, showed the ability to get some reaches on a nose (tackle) when he was playing center. He had a great day, and (I'm) really excited about that."

Sirianni said Pinter's work ethic, matched with the teachers around him, should accelerate his growth process as a rookie.

"He's got great teachers — not good, but great teachers — of teaching fundamentals in Coach (Chris) Strausser and Coach Klayton Adams," Sirianni said. "And then he's got guys that are in front of him that really care about the development of other players. I see Quenton Nelson stay after with him, and that's a testament to Quenton just being a good teammate.

"So really pleased, and a lot of credit to Chris Ballard and his staff, of evaluating (Pinter) and getting him in here, because I'm really pleased that we have Danny to add to the depth of our offensive line."

Related Content

Matt Eberflus On Malik Hooker's Camp, Two Risers On D-Line, Rookie Progress
news

Matt Eberflus On Malik Hooker's Camp, Two Risers On D-Line, Rookie Progress

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus spoke to local reporters today via video conference. What's the latest on safety Malik Hooker's training camp, two rising players along the defensive line, how three late-round rookies are progressing and more?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 26: Philip Rivers Throwing The Ball Down The Field; Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes Show Off Physicality
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 26: Philip Rivers Throwing The Ball Down The Field; Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes Show Off Physicality

After an off day for the players on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts got back after it Wednesday with their seventh fully-padded training camp practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III
news

Colts Sign Free Agent TE Dominique Dafney; Waive RB Bruce Anderson III

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent tight end Dominique Dafney and waived running back Bruce Anderson III.
Colts Mailbag: Defensive End Possibilities, Receiver Depth, T.Y. Hilton's Health
news

Colts Mailbag: Defensive End Possibilities, Receiver Depth, T.Y. Hilton's Health

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about the candidates to start at defensive end opposite Justin Houston, how the receiver depth is shaking out so far in training camp, where top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is at health-wise and much more.
2020 Camp Chatter: Anthony Castonzo, Justin Houston, Darius Leonard & Zach Pascal
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Anthony Castonzo, Justin Houston, Darius Leonard & Zach Pascal

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from tackle Anthony Castonzo, defensive end Justin Houston, linebacker Darius Leonard and wide receiver Zach Pascal in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Frank Reich Evaluates Philip Rivers' Camp So Far: 'I Like The Trajectory That We're On'
news

Frank Reich Evaluates Philip Rivers' Camp So Far: 'I Like The Trajectory That We're On'

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to local reporters via conference call. What did he have to say about his evaluation of quarterback Philip Rivers to this point of training camp, why it's so important to create game-like conditions in practice and how much added emphasis these practices have in the kicking competition?
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 24: Colts Face Game-Like Conditions In First Scrimmage At Lucas Oil Stadium
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 24: Colts Face Game-Like Conditions In First Scrimmage At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday held their first of two training camp scrimmages of the week at Lucas Oil Stadium, as head coach Frank Reich tried to simulate a typical gameday in a year with no preseason games. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured
news

Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured

The Indianapolis Colts today announced tight end Andrew Vollert has been activated from the exempt list. In a corresponding move, wide receiver Chad Williams was waived-injured.
The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 24-29
news

The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 24-29

Please find below event updates for 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, for the coming week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
2020 Camp Chatter: Khari Willis & Tavon Wilson
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Khari Willis & Tavon Wilson

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from safeties Khari Willis and Tavon Wilson in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Frank Reich On Battle For Depth At Tackle, Mo Alie-Cox's Importance, Big Day Monday At Lucas Oil Stadium
news

Frank Reich On Battle For Depth At Tackle, Mo Alie-Cox's Importance, Big Day Monday At Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to the media via video conference. What's the latest on the depth at offensive tackle, why Mo Alie-Cox is a key piece to the offense, the plan for an intense practice Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium and more?

Advertising