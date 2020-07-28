Colts Veterans Reporting To Training Camp Today; Here's How It'll Work

INDIANAPOLIS — The discussions have been had, the agreements are in place: now it's time for some football.

Today, the Indianapolis Colts' veterans will be reporting to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center to officially kick off 2020 training camp — although, like the offseason program that preceded it, this camp will be unlike any other.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way every team will approach training camp and the season. After weeks of discussions between the league and the NFLPA, both sides recently came to an agreement not only about how to get the 2020 season started on time, but how to best approach getting prepared for the year with the health and safety of the players, coaches and staff top of mind.

One major change announced recently is the elimination of the entire preseason slate of games. So without any official on-field work during the offseason program, on top of zero preseason opportunities, how, exactly, will the Colts be spending their time over the next few weeks to prepare for their 2020 opener on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars — a contest just 47 days away from now?