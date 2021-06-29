2021 Colts Training Camp: Schedule and Ticket Information

The 2021 Colts Training Camp, powered by Kerauno will kick off Tuesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, about 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
The first practice open to fans will be on Wednesday, July 28. Learn more at Colts.com/Camp
This summer, the Colts and the City of Westfield will welcome fans back to camp for the first time since 2019. Last year's camp was held at Colts headquarters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis due to COVID-19 and was closed to fans.
There is no charge to attend camp, but guests must obtain a free ticket to enter each day.
Due to remaining NFL COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be permitted to interact with players or coaches and must maintain a 20-foot distance from players and coaches. As such, no player/coach autographs or photographs with fans will be permitted at any time.
However, in working with the Hamilton County Health Department (HCHD), most other COVID-19 protocols will be eliminated or relaxed. Specifically:
- There will be no COVID-19-related capacity restrictions for fans.
- There will be no COVID-19 screening required for entry.
- While masks and face coverings will be encouraged, they will be optional. A dedicated "mask required" section will be available for fans in high-risk health categories or who would prefer to sit in a masked area.
"Colts Training Camp is never the same without our fans alongside us, so we are thrilled to be able to welcome Colts Nation back to Grand Park this summer," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer. "The health and safety of fans, players and staff is still our top priority, but we are so pleased that 2021 Training Camp will look so much like our first two camps in Westfield, with plenty of action and experiences for the whole family."
"This year more than any other, we look at Colts Training Camp as a celebration," said Westfield Mayor Andy Cook. "It will certainly be a celebration of football and our favorite team, but it will also be a time to be thankful for the opportunity to just be together in a fun and festive environment. From our Grand Park, police, fire and public works teams to our local restaurants and shops, we are ready to safely and enthusiastically welcome back fans from all walks of life."
Highlights of 2021 Colts Camp will include:
COLTS OPEN PRACTICES
The team is scheduled to host 19 practices, featuring a mix of morning, afternoon, evening and weekend practices, that are open to the public. The NFL "clear bag" policy for gamedays will be in effect in areas that require a ticket. For more info, visit NFL.com/allclear.
If a practice is moved indoors, fans will not be able attend, per NFL health protocols.
THEMED DAYS
Colts camp will feature a series of themed days, highlighting various local groups, organizations and fans and providing fun activities for the whole family. Details about each day will be released later this summer. Scheduled themes include:
- Camp Kickoff – Wednesday, July 28
- Youth Sports Day – Thursday, July 29
- "Out Of Office" Day – Friday, July 30
- Kid's Day, presented by Riley Children's Health and "Back Together Saturday" – Saturday, July 31
- Back to School Day – Monday, August 2
- Sunrise Fitness Day, presented by Planet Fitness – Tuesday, August 3
- Colts Community Day – Wednesday, August 4
- Hall of Fame Day, powered by Kerauno – Saturday, August 7
- Bike to Camp Day, presented by Meijer – Sunday, August 8
- Armed Forces Day – Wednesday, August 11
- "Thirsty Thursday," presented by Bud Light – Thursday, August 12
- Fan Appreciation Day, presented by CenterPoint Energy – Friday, August 13
- Frontline Worker Appreciation Day – Tuesday, August 17
- Grandparents Day – Wednesday, August 18
- "Mom & Tots Day Out" – Thursday, August 19
COLTS CITY RETURNS!
Colts City makes its return in a new location on the Grand Park campus. A new 85,000 square foot multi-purpose asphalt pad and Play 60 turf field, adjacent to the Colts practice fields, will allow fans to enjoy Colts City activities and team practices more conveniently. In addition to camp activities, the field will increase local youth football programs by hosting tournaments, camps and clinics throughout the year.
Colts City will be open each day practice is open to the public. Daily activities will include:
- Colts Play 60 Field, featuring football drills, 40-yard dash & punt returns
- Colts inflatables
- Colts In Motion, presented by Belle Tire, the team's interactive traveling experience
- Colts Pro Shop
- Coca-Cola Social Tent
- Photo opportunities
- Interactive partner displays and exhibits
- Colts 50/50 Raffle, with 50 percent of the net proceeds supporting the work of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation (Indiana Gaming License #: 012046).
- Books Drive for Books For Youth, presented by Cargo Services, Inc. Fans are encouraged to drop off new or gently used books at Colts Community collection stations located at Grand Park. All donations will benefit local youth in foster care and help fill backpacks with 25 age-appropriate books for each child.
JOINT PRACTICES WITH THE CAROLINA PANTHERS
These early evening practices – on Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13 – will be open to the public and will take place in advance of the teams' preseason game on Sunday, August 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium (GET TICKETS).
HCHD VACCINATION CLINIC
The Colts will partner with HCHD and Indiana University Health to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic onsite during camp. The clinic will be open in Colts City during advertised operating hours and will offer the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 and older and a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older. More details will be released later this summer.
The Colts also welcomed back Indianapolis-based, global tech company Kerauno as title sponsor of Colts camp. Kerauno deploys cloud-based communication solutions that powerfully connect people, process, software and systems through managed mobile messaging, automation, integration, and workflows. Throughout camp, the Colts will utilize Kerauno's KLaunch experiential managed text solutions to share updates, events and promotions with attendees.
"We are excited to be back as the title sponsor for the 2021 Colts Camp," said Josh Ross, president & CEO of Kerauno and KLaunch. "Our mission is to change the world through innovative communication technologies. KLaunch managed text solutions have proven to rapidly increase customer loyalty, open a direct and personalized communication channel between consumers and brands, and on average return a 28X ROI. We're serious about results – and we love partnering with an organization that shares those values."
For more information or daily updates, visit Colts.com/Camp.