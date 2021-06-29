2021 Colts Training Camp: Schedule and Ticket Information

"Colts Training Camp is never the same without our fans alongside us, so we are thrilled to be able to welcome Colts Nation back to Grand Park this summer," said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer. "The health and safety of fans, players and staff is still our top priority, but we are so pleased that 2021 Training Camp will look so much like our first two camps in Westfield, with plenty of action and experiences for the whole family."

"This year more than any other, we look at Colts Training Camp as a celebration," said Westfield Mayor Andy Cook. "It will certainly be a celebration of football and our favorite team, but it will also be a time to be thankful for the opportunity to just be together in a fun and festive environment. From our Grand Park, police, fire and public works teams to our local restaurants and shops, we are ready to safely and enthusiastically welcome back fans from all walks of life."