Training Camp Quotes Updated

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on if today's weather affected the team's practice) *Training Camp *

"We didn't count that as rain because it didn't rain the whole practice. Actually it was pretty good for us because it cooled things off and it gave us a little opportunity to work with the wet balls. There was no lightning so it worked out well."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the one-on-one drills involving linebackers versus tight ends and running backs) Training Camp

"It's just a one-on-one skill. It's something we don't do a lot. Really, it's more for our offense in terms of being able to block blitzers and do things. It's technique work, but it gets things competitive and that's fun, too."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the team saying 'nice work' to one another following competitive drills) Training Camp

"That's the key if you want to be a good team. You've got to be able to practice competitively, but practice with one goal in mind, and that's to get both sides better. I think we've got guys that do that really well."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on the team's improvement and tempo after day three) Training Camp

"I think our defense has been better in terms of understanding what we're doing and playing a little bit faster. Offensively, we seem to be fairly sharp. We still have to get going special-teams wise. I think we have a lot of young guys that are learning and they're playing with a lot of zeal right now. We just have to let that experience catch up, but overall, it's been good."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on what RB-Dominic Rhodes gives the team) Training Camp

"The thing that he'll give us is the ability to spot Edgerrin (James), and not have to wear him out. I think that's one of the reasons why Edge was fresh late in the year last year. We didn't have to play him when he wasn't 100 percent. Dominic gives us a home-run threat, and that's something you can't underestimate."

HEAD COACH TONY DUNGY (on his expectations for DB-Mike Doss) Training Camp

"Mike should be much better in terms of playing consistently, of making the plays that he should make. Mike made a lot of spectacular plays last year, but he still was a rookie in a lot of ways. I think he'll play much more consistently, high-level, this year."

WR-MARVIN HARRISON (on camp) Training Camp

"I always look forward to it. That makes you happy — to go out and play."

WR-MARVIN HARRISON (on what he tries to do at camp) Training Camp

"There are a lot of things you experiment with and work on. You always try to perfect the basics and expanding the game. You definitely can expand it."

WR-MARVIN HARRISON (on goals) Training Camp

"I'm not a big goal guy. My main goal is to play 16 games. I want to be 100 percent and get better. This is another year. Let's take this time here to perfect what you've done, what you can do and getting better."

WR-MARVIN HARRISON (on what areas can be improved) Training Camp

"There's always room for improvement, you can starter whenever. We can have a better completion percentage, we can do better with turnovers, whether it's a receiver or a quarterback. There's a lot of ways you can improve, yards after the catch, there's lots of ways to improve the offense."

WR-MARVIN HARRISON (on what his fluid hips allow him to do) Training Camp

"It allows you to get out of the breaks and turn with ease. I pretty much just play. You just have it."

WR-MARVIN HARRISON (on consistency) Training Camp