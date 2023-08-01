Training camp notebook: Colts dial up physicality in first full week at Grand Park

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Shane Steichen continued his intentional, steady build-up plan for the Colts with a full-padded practice Tuesday morning at Grand Park – one that ended with a full-team live contact period.

As in: Tackling was allowed.

For the most part, the players on the field for that live contact portion were rookies, including quarterback Anthony Richardson (who kept his red quarterback non-contact jersey on).

"(We) wanted to get the young guys in there live and see where they're at physically," Steichen said.

The Colts have methodically increased their players' workloads over the last week. Last Wednesday's camp curtain-lifter was a snappy one-hour practice mostly focused on red zone installs so players wouldn't have to run the length of the field on Day 1. After downshifting to a walkthrough on Thursday, the Colts ramped up activity again Friday and Saturday last week before an off day Sunday.

Then on Monday, the Colts practiced in shoulder pads; Tuesday's practice was the first with full pads of training camp.

"Really liked the intensity of practice," Steichen said. "And with anything – training camp gets harder and harder and harder, and how can we do hard better? That's what I told the team at the end of practice, that it's going to get hard and we have to do hard better."

While the Colts' focus has been on being smart with early-camp workloads, those five practices have been crisp – with very few operational mistakes – and competitive.