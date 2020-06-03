Tuesday, Jun 02, 2020 08:15 PM

Colts To Hold 2020 Training Camp At Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center

INDIANAPOLIS —The National Football League today informed its member clubs that upcoming training camps must be held at teams' respective practice facilities. The league's decision was made based on the medical assessment of current risk factors and in consideration for the health and safety of players and football staffs.

Due to the change, the Indianapolis Colts will now conduct their 2020 training camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. The start of training camp will be announced at a later date.

The Colts look forward to returning to the Grand Park Sports Campus next year.

Frank Reich Speaks To Media With Offseason Program Nearing End
news

Frank Reich Speaks To Media With Offseason Program Nearing End

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Monday spoke with reporters via video conference call, addressing both the racial injustices being faced across the country, as well as the the team's status as it enters the final couple weeks of its virtual offseason program.
DeForest Buckner, Philip Rivers Moves Considered Among NFL's Best Of The Offseason
news

DeForest Buckner, Philip Rivers Moves Considered Among NFL's Best Of The Offseason

The Indianapolis Colts made a couple of huge moves during free agency when they traded for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and signed quarterback Philip Rivers. While they came with large price tags, ESPN and Bleacher Report recently indicated those acquisitions should be well worth it.
Statement From The Indianapolis Colts
news

Statement From The Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts today issued the following statement.
Colts Mailbag: High Hopes For Xavier Rhodes, Primetime Game Disparity, 'Anvil Black' Uniforms On Deck?
news

Colts Mailbag: High Hopes For Xavier Rhodes, Primetime Game Disparity, 'Anvil Black' Uniforms On Deck?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about what the Colts hope to get out of cornerback Xavier Rhodes, what's going on with all the primetime games on the road, whether new uniforms could be a possibility soon and much more.
Braden Smith Considered Colts' 'Best-Kept Secret' By Bleacher Report
news

Braden Smith Considered Colts' 'Best-Kept Secret' By Bleacher Report

Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith has performed at a high level for the last two years and is one of the NFL's best run blockers. Still, many people outside of Indy don't know much about him. That may begin to change, as Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently identified Smith as the Colts' "best-kept secret."
Howard Mudd Talks John Teerlinck, Peyton Manning, Jeff Saturday
news

Howard Mudd Talks John Teerlinck, Peyton Manning, Jeff Saturday

Former legendary Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach Howard Mudd recently sat down for a one-on-one with Colts.com's Jeffrey Gorman. The two chatted about a ton of topics, including Mudd's playing career, his thoughts on the passing of close friend John Teerlinck, as well as some stories about Peyton Manning, Jeff Saturday and more.
PFF: Colts Among The Most Improved Pass-Rush Units In NFL
news

PFF: Colts Among The Most Improved Pass-Rush Units In NFL

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he is obsessed with the defensive front, and he is being commended by Pro Football Focus for the job the team did bolstering its pass rush this offseason.
DeForest Buckner On Getting Acclimated To Colts, Three-Tech's Role In Defense, Not Feeling Pressure
news

DeForest Buckner On Getting Acclimated To Colts, Three-Tech's Role In Defense, Not Feeling Pressure

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner spoke with local reporters via video conference call on Wednesday. What did Buckner have to say about getting acclimated to the Colts' defensive system, what his three-tech role can provide and much more?
Parris Campbell On 'Taxing' Rookie Season, Getting To 100 Percent, Offensive Role
news

Parris Campbell On 'Taxing' Rookie Season, Getting To 100 Percent, Offensive Role

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell on Wednesday spoke to local media members via video conference call. What did he have to say about his "taxing" rookie season, getting to 100-percent this offseason and what he sees his role being on offense in 2020?
Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN
news

Colts' 2020 NFL Draft Class Among NFL's Most Intriguing, According To ESPN

The Indianapolis Colts created some very intriguing storylines with their nine-man 2020 NFL Draft class, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who is most interested in the team's three-tiered approach at quarterback.
You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial
news

You've Got To See This Never-Before-Aired Bob Sanders 'This Is SportsCenter' Commercial

For years, we've all enjoyed ESPN's popular "This Is SportsCenter" commercials. Recently, a never-before-aired SC commercial starring former Indianapolis Colts star safety Bob Sanders was unearthed, and of course we have the full analysis right here.

