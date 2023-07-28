Training Camp

Colts Camp 'Kids Day' moved to July 31

August 5 & 6 practices SOLD OUT

Jul 28, 2023 at 02:59 PM
Due to inclement weather this morning at Colts Training Camp, activities scheduled for today's Kids Day, presented by Riley Children's Health, will be moved to Mon., July 31.

Tickets to July 28's practice will not be accepted on July 31. Fans must claim new free tickets to Monday's 10 a.m. practice at Colts.com/Camp.

Free tickets to other remaining practices at 2023 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, also are available at Colts.com/Camp.

Tickets are sold out for the upcoming Colts practice days:

  • Sat., July 29 – 6 p.m. – NFL's Back Together Weekend
  • Sat. Aug. 5 – 6 p.m.
  • Sun., Aug. 6 – 2 p.m. – "Give Back Sunday," presented by Meijer
  • Wed., Aug. 16 – 6 p.m. – Joint Practice #1 with the Chicago Bears
  • Thurs., Aug. 17 – 6 p.m. – Thirsty Thursday, presented by Bud Light & Joint Practice #2 with the Chicago Bears

