The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 23 - 24

Free downloadable tickets. There is no charge to enter camp, but guests must obtain a free ticket each day. Tickets may be acquired at Colts.com/Camp.

Parking. Public parking is available for $5 per car in Lots C, E, F and G (no re-entry). ADA Parking is available in Lot G. Fans may purchase parking in advance at GrandPark.org/colts.

COVID-19. In cooperation with the Hamilton County (Ind.) Health Department (HCHD), most other COVID-19 protocols have been eliminated or relaxed. Specifically, while masks and face coverings will be encouraged, they will be optional. A dedicated "mask required" section will be available for fans in high-risk health categories or who would prefer to sit in a masked area.

Fans who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive within the last 14 days, or have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the last 48 hours, should stay home.

No autographs & player photos. Due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be permitted to interact with players or coaches and must maintain a 20-foot distance from them at all times. As such, no player/coach autographs or photographs with fans will be permitted at any time.

Indoor practices. If inclement weather or another issue forces practice indoors at the Grand Park Event Center, fans will not be permitted inside due to COVID-19 protocols.

Safety & Security. For security purposes, the NFL's "clear bag" policy for game days is in effect in areas that require a ticket. No water bottles or outside food will be permitted.