The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 23 - 24

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.

Aug 23, 2021 at 08:55 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2021-training_camp-social-1920x1080-5

The Indianapolis Colts will host the third week of 2021 Colts Training Camp, powered by Kerauno, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. this week.

For more information or daily updates, visit Colts.com/Camp.

WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW...

Free downloadable tickets. There is no charge to enter camp, but guests must obtain a free ticket each day. Tickets may be acquired at Colts.com/Camp.

Parking. Public parking is available for $5 per car in Lots C, E, F and G (no re-entry). ADA Parking is available in Lot G. Fans may purchase parking in advance at GrandPark.org/colts.

COVID-19. In cooperation with the Hamilton County (Ind.) Health Department (HCHD), most other COVID-19 protocols have been eliminated or relaxed. Specifically, while masks and face coverings will be encouraged, they will be optional. A dedicated "mask required" section will be available for fans in high-risk health categories or who would prefer to sit in a masked area.

Fans who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive within the last 14 days, or have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the last 48 hours, should stay home.

No autographs & player photos. Due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be permitted to interact with players or coaches and must maintain a 20-foot distance from them at all times. As such, no player/coach autographs or photographs with fans will be permitted at any time.

Indoor practices. If inclement weather or another issue forces practice indoors at the Grand Park Event Center, fans will not be permitted inside due to COVID-19 protocols.

Safety & Security. For security purposes, the NFL's "clear bag" policy for game days is in effect in areas that require a ticket. No water bottles or outside food will be permitted.

Camp updates. To receive camp updates, fans may follow the Colts on social media or text "ColtsCamp" to "759759." Throughout camp, the Colts will utilize Kerauno's KLaunch experiential managed text solutions to share updates, events and promotions with attendees.

---

MONDAY, AUGUST 23

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Colts City open

10 - 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31

---

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Colts City open;

10 - 11:45 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31

---

HCHD VACCINATION CLINIC @ COLTS CITY

The Colts are partnering with HCHD and Indiana University Health to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic onsite during camp hours.

The clinic will be open in Colts City and will offer the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 and older and a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ups are welcome.

The vaccine is free, but patients must show proof of insurance. Staff will be on hand to help schedule second vaccine doses for those who are receiving their first at camp. Those who receive their vaccination at the clinic will receive a $10 Colts Pro Shop gift card.

---

BOOK DRIVE - BOOKS FOR YOUTH

Throughout Training Camp, fans are encouraged to drop off new or gently used books at Colts Community collection stations located at Grand Park. 

All donations will benefit Books for Youth, a partnership between the Colts and Cargo Services, Inc. to collect books and backpacks for Hoosier children in foster care. Now in its 15th year, the effort has collected more than 895,000 books and distributed more than 8,800 backpacks.

Related Content

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Vikings (Preseason, Week 2)

The Colts topped the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are five big things we learned, starting with a huge game from defensive end Ben Banogu. 
news

Colts Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner Ranked No. 27 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Buckner was named a first-team AP All-Pro in 2020, his first season with the Colts. 
news

Colts Left Guard Quenton Nelson Ranked No. 33 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Nelson is one of five players in the last 50 years to be named a first-team AP All-Pro in each of his first three seasons. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Final Preseason Game vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts have one preseason game left in 2021 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday. Check out where the team stands heading into Friday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with the Colts' unofficial depth chart. 
news

Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard Ranked No. 37 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Leonard, who signed a contract extension earlier this month, is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team AP All Pro. 
news

Kwity Paye's Preseason Debut Highlighted By First NFL Sack

After sitting out the Indianapolis Colts' first preseason game, the team unleashed 2021 first-round pick Kwity Paye for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Michigan edge rusher didn't disappoint, earning his first NFL sack.
news

After Preseason Win Over Vikings, Frank Reich's 'Hunch' Is Colts Will Need Another Week To Evaluate Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

Without the benefit of going back and watching the film of the Colts' 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings, coach Frank Reich said Saturday he'll probably need another week to evaluate quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger. 
news

How Colts' Defense Is Helping Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason Prepare For Preseason Games

The challenge of facing the Colts' defense every day in training camp has been a boost for Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger as they've competed over the last few weeks. 
news

Download the Official Colts Mobile App - Get Ready For The 2021 NFL Season!

A must-have for any Colts fan – Stay connected to your favorite team throughout the year with the latest news, behind-the-scenes access and live, local Colts games.

PLUS, you'll have everything you need for gameday at Lucas Oil Stadium with your digital tickets in the Colts App!
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

With Sunday's preseason game against the Panthers in the rear view mirror, the Colts released their second unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Check out where the team stands heading into this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 16 - 22

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising