Colts Acquire Tackle Matt Pryor, 2022 Seventh Round Pick From Philadelphia Eagles In Exchange For 2022 Sixth Round Pick

Pryor was a sixth round pick of the Eagles in 2018. 

Aug 31, 2021 at 11:02 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
draft_trade_photo_1080x1350 copy (1)

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today acquired tackle Matt Pryor and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the Colts' sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pryor, 6-7, 332 pounds, played in 27 regular season games (10 starts) and started one postseason contest in his three seasons (2018-20) with the Eagles. In 2020, he saw action in 15 games with a career-high 10 starts at right guard (six), right tackle (three) and left tackle (one). Pryor appeared in 12 regular season games and started one postseason contest in 2019. As a rookie in 2018, he spent the entire season on Philadelphia's active roster but did not see game action. Pryor was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Colts Place Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal, Carson Wentz On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts made three roster moves Monday afternoon. 
news

Colts Activate Quenton Nelson Off Reserve/COVID-19 List, Place Sam Tevi on Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts today activated guard Quenton Nelson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed tackle Sam Tevi on the Injured Reserve list.
news

Colts Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers

Warring was the 86th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. 
news

Colts Place Guard Quenton Nelson On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Waive-Injured TE Noah Togiai 

Togiai appeared in four games for the Colts in 2020. 
news

Colts Waive Kicker Eddy Pineiro

Pineiro signed with the Colts in May. 
news

Colts Waive DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore, TE Andrew Vollert

The Colts made three roster moves before Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Make Initial Roster Cuts, Training Camp Roster Now At 85 Players

Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson.
news

Colts Sign Linebacker Curtis Bolton, Waive Tackle Jake Benzinger

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived tackle Jake Benzinger.
news

Colts Sign LB Darius Leonard To Contract Extension

The Colts announced a contract extension for the two-time first-team All Pro linebacker on Sunday. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising