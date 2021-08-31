Colts Acquire Tackle Matt Pryor, 2022 Seventh Round Pick From Philadelphia Eagles In Exchange For 2022 Sixth Round Pick

Pryor, 6-7, 332 pounds, played in 27 regular season games (10 starts) and started one postseason contest in his three seasons (2018-20) with the Eagles. In 2020, he saw action in 15 games with a career-high 10 starts at right guard (six), right tackle (three) and left tackle (one). Pryor appeared in 12 regular season games and started one postseason contest in 2019. As a rookie in 2018, he spent the entire season on Philadelphia's active roster but did not see game action. Pryor was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.