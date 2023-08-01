Colts sign RB Toriano Clinton, waive DT Jamal Woods

Clinton, 5-8, 191 pounds, played in 43 games at the University of Indianapolis (2018-22) and compiled 593 carries for 4,538 yards (7.7 avg.) and 48 touchdowns. He also totaled 39 receptions for 322 yards and four touchdowns in addition to 32 kickoff returns for 990 yards (30.9 avg.) and three touchdowns. Clinton finished as the program's all-time leader in rushing yards, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, rushing average, kickoff return average, 100-yard rushing games (19) and 200-yard rushing games (seven). He earned numerous accolades, including First Team All-GLVC honors (2021 and 2022) and Second Team All-GLVC recognition (2018 and 2019).