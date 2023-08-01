Roster Moves

Colts sign RB Toriano Clinton, waive DT Jamal Woods

The Colts made the roster move Tuesday. 

Aug 01, 2023 at 09:03 AM
Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent running back Toriano Clinton and waived defensive tackle Jamal Woods.

Clinton, 5-8, 191 pounds, played in 43 games at the University of Indianapolis (2018-22) and compiled 593 carries for 4,538 yards (7.7 avg.) and 48 touchdowns. He also totaled 39 receptions for 322 yards and four touchdowns in addition to 32 kickoff returns for 990 yards (30.9 avg.) and three touchdowns. Clinton finished as the program's all-time leader in rushing yards, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, rushing average, kickoff return average, 100-yard rushing games (19) and 200-yard rushing games (seven). He earned numerous accolades, including First Team All-GLVC honors (2021 and 2022) and Second Team All-GLVC recognition (2018 and 2019).

In 2022, Clinton appeared in eight games and registered 147 carries for 1,001 yards (6.8 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He also tallied 14 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Woods, 6-2, 294 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2023. Collegiately, he appeared in 49 games (18 starts) at Illinois (2017-22) and compiled 78 tackles (47 solo), 17.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

