Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard On Trading Back

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard talked to reporters after the conclusion of Thursday’s first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, in which the Colts decided to trade back out of the first round. What were the top takeaways from the session?

Apr 26, 2019 at 01:33 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

042519_draft-day-1-ballard-draft-room

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard talked to reporters after the conclusion of Thursday's first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, in which the Colts decided to trade back out of the first round. What were the top takeaways from the session?

» The number of solid players available in the second round made the Colts comfortable with trading away the 26th-overall pick: Ballard on Monday, in his annual pre-draft press conference, alluded to the fact that the 2019 NFL Draft class wasn't very top-heavy, but that the real value was going to be around picks 14 through 70. That's what ended up playing out Thursday night, and when the Colts went on the clock with the 26th-overall pick, the team eventually got a call from Washington Redskins team President Bruce Allen, and the two sides agreed to send Indy's 26th pick to Washington in exchange for the Redskins' second-round (46th-overall) pick and their 2020 second-round choice. "It is why we made the move," Ballard said. "We think the ability with the three two's, we thought that was the strength of how we had it lined up and we will see tomorrow."

» Ballard had a hunch as early as Monday that the team would likely be trading out of the first round: The third-year Colts general manager that day had ended his press conference laughing about the possibility of trading back, but that scenario was apparently already on his mind. "Monday. I kind of had a feeling, I don't know why just sometimes you have a feeling that this is going to be the best," Ballard said Thursday. "We had kind of counted in the first round guys we thought were worth the first-round pick and I had a feeling we were going to have a chance to get out and I thought it was going to be the best thing for us long term."

» The Colts still see plenty of talent available at a number of positions: Many believed the Colts headed into the draft with needs along the defensive line, in the secondary and at wide receiver. And while Ballard believes there's plenty of talent to be had at those spots with their second-day picks, he said other positions could also be addressed just due to the fact that they'll typically lean on the best-available players when they go on the clock. "I think that there are still a lot of good players not only at wideout and corner. I think it's still good at safety. I still think there are some d-linemen that are good. I still think there are a couple backers that are good. I still think there are good players in the second, third, fourth, fifth round that we are going to have a chance to get our hands on," he said.

» "Some" of the Colts' eight first-round targets remain on the board heading into Friday: Ballard said Monday that the team had a list of about eight prospects that it'd want to pick at No. 26, and acknowledged that some of those players would likely already be picked by the time the Colts went on the clock. And even though some of those players were still available when Indy actually did end up going on the clock, the Colts were comfortable enough to make the trade with the Redskins out the first round. Indy heads into Friday's action with the second pick of the second round, and Ballard said after the conclusion of the first round that "some of those guys" on their list "are still on the board."

» The Colts aren't ruling out trading back again in Day 2: Ballard on Monday ended his press conference in a joking manner about trading back out of the first round, and it ended up happening. So what does he do on Thursday? He ends his press conference with another joke about trading back, this time out of the 34th pick. At some point, the Colts are going to have to make a selection, but there are still plenty of other teams who would likely be willing to part ways with some pretty valuable picks to select that high up in the second round — if the Colts are willing trade partners, that is. "That 34th pick is going to be very attractive to people," Ballard said with a wink.

Related Content

news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Kwity Paye Is A Rhode Island Rarity

This week's edition of the Colts Friday Fun Fact looks at some tidbits about the Colts' 2021 NFL Draft class. 
news

Colts Announce Jersey Numbers For 2021 NFL Draft Class

See what numbers the seven players drafted by the Colts last week will wear in the upcoming season, as well as some returning players' new numbers. 
news

Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts announced Thursday the signing of five of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.
news

Colts Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts signed WR Tarik Black, LB Anthony Butler, RB Deon Jackson, LB Isaiah Kaufusi and WR Tyler Vaughns on Thursday. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about last week's NFL Draft and what might be next for Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson and Mike Strachan. 
news

Colts' Draft Pick Will Fries Knows From Experience Kwity Paye Is A 'Great Player'

Offensive lineman Will Fries, picked in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Colts, had annual battles with Kwity Paye while the two played college ball in the Big Ten East. 
news

Experts Grade Colts' 2021 NFL Draft Class

How did the Colts do in the 2021 NFL Draft? Various national experts weighed in after the conclusion of the draft over the weekend. 
news

Colts 2021 Draft: 10 Takeaways, From The D-Line Competition To Sam Ehlinger's Fit

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with seven selections: DE Kwity Paye, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, TE Kylen Granson, S Shawn Davis, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan and OG Will Fries. Here are 10 big takeaways from a big weekend in Indianapolis. 
news

Will Fries Gives Colts Position Flexibility Along The Offensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts went to the offensive line for their final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting versatile Penn State guard/tackle Will Fries in the seventh round (248th overall). What does Fries bring to the table?
news

Mike Strachan 'Going To Give Championship Effort' As Late-Round Pickup At Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts used a seventh-round pick on Saturday to select 6-foot-5 wide receiver Mike Strachan. What does the Charleston product bring to the table?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft: Six Takeaways From Day 3, Rounds 4-7

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with five picks on Saturday. How do Frank Reich and Chris Ballard feel about the newest members of their team? 
news

Colts Add To Quarterback Depth With Texas Dual-Threat Standout Sam Ehlinger

After adding a new starting quarterback this offseason in Pro Bowler Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts continued to pad their depth at the position Saturday by selecting Texas product Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. What does Ehlinger bring to the table?
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising