Top 10 Quotes: Dungy, Harrison Enshrined In Canton

Dungy and Harrison represent an era of Colts football in which winning wasn't just the norm — it was expected each and every Sunday, and, of course, into the playoffs. By the time both had retired from the Colts and the NFL in 2008, they had built an 85-27 record together in Indianapolis for an astonishing .759 winning percentage.

Their legacies were already forever cemented in Indianapolis sports history by playing huge roles in the team's victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI on Feb. 4, 2007, but Saturday night's ceremony — which was well attended by Dungy and Harrison's former Colts teammates — proved once again that what these two were able to accomplish was very much respected on a national and global stage, as well.

With their busts now revealed and their speeches over — and with the after party concluded — here's the Top 10 quotes from the night from Dungy and Harrison themselves, as well as those who came to celebrate with them in Canton:

• "Speaking of the city of Indianapolis, the fans. The fans, the fans are what makes this game possible. I say this from the bottom of my heart, I think I have the best fans, no offense, Green Bay, but I have the best fans in the game. Let me explain why now. Anytime we lose a game or I dropped a pass, they never booed me or did anything negative. They just said, 'Don't worry about it, Marvin, get the next one.' And I'm from Philadelphia, the home of the Eagles. If you get the coin toss wrong in Philadelphia, they want to trade you the first thing Monday morning. So I wasn't used to that in Indianapolis. So we had the best fans." — Marvin Harrison in his enshrinement speech, on his love of the Indianapolis Colts' fanbase.

• "Losing my job in 2002 after a playoff loss was another painful disappointment, but, again, God used it to lead me to a blessing. That's when Jim Irsay called and gave me the opportunity to join him and Bill Polian in Indianapolis. Like Rich McKay, Bill had an exceptional eye for talent, and he built a tremendous football team. We had a lot of fun over the next seven years highlighted by that Super Bowl XLI victory. But I'll tell you, the most satisfying part was doing what Jim talked about in that first phone conversation, connecting with our community and making the Colts an integral part of the Indianapolis landscape. I'd like to thank you big time, Jim and Bill and the Colts fans. You made us feel like native Hoosiers, and our family loves you." — Tony Dungy in his enshrinement speech, on being hired by the Colts just eight days after losing his job as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach in 2002.