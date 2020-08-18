Colts Classics with Tony Dungy presented by Huntington Bank

Tune in for fan favorite games with special commentary from former Colts head coach Tony Dungy on CBS4 and FOX59. Games include the 2013 comeback playoff win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the thrilling 2009 matchup against the New England Patriots, Super Bowl XLI versus the Chicago Bears and the historic Monday Night Football comeback at Tampa Bay in 2003. 

Aug 18, 2020 at 10:43 AM
Can't wait for football? Don't worry, the wait is over!

Starting this Saturday, tune in for Colts Classics with Tony Dungy, presented by Huntington Bank.

Join former Colts head coach Tony Dungy for a walk down memory lane. Each re-broadcast will feature a fan favorite game from Colts history with brand-new commentary from Coach Dungy.

Don't miss any of the game action. There is no better way to prepare for the regular season!

GAME SCHEDULE:

2013 AFC Wild Card vs Kansas City

Re-Broadcast Date and Time: Saturday, August 22nd @ 7pm
Re-Broadcast Station: CBS4/WTTV

The odds certainly weren't in the Colts' favor when they went into halftime of their 2013 Wild Card Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs trailing by 21 points. And when that deficit grew to 28 points, 38-10, with 13:39 left in the third quarter, the odds of an Indy victory shrunk to less than one percent, according to ESPN Stats & Information. But those oddsmakers apparently didn't account for an inspired Andrew Luck. Luck, then in his second season as the Colts' starting quarterback, would catch fire from there, throwing three second-half touchdowns and making a heroic effort to scoop up a Donald Brown fumble and dive into the end zone for another score, leading Indy to its improbable 45-44 victory over the Chiefs in front of a frenzied home crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was the second-largest postseason comeback victory in NFL history, trailing only the Frank Reich-led Buffalo Bills, who overcame a 32-point deficit to defeat the Houston Oilers, 41-38, in overtime of their Wild Card Round matchup Jan. 3, 1993.

2009 Sunday Night Football vs. New England

Re-Broadcast Date and Time: Sunday, August 30th @ 3pm
Re-Broadcast Station: CBS4/WTTV

4th and 2. Need we say more? The undefeated Indianapolis Colts (8-0) were playing host to their heated rivals, the New England Patriots (6-2), in their 2019 Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium, and as usual, the two AFC juggernauts found themselves locked in to an absolute thriller down the stretch. Leading 34-28 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Patriots were facing a 4th and 2 from their own 28-yard line; fearing what a red-hot Peyton Manning could potentially do, even with less-than-ideal field position, however, New England head coach Bill Belichick elected to go for it. Quarterback Tom Brady completed a short pass to running back Kevin Faulk, but he was immediately dragged to the turf by Colts safety Melvin Bullitt, just short of the first down marker. Turnover on downs. Manning & Co. knew what to do from there; he would find wide receiver Reggie Wayne for a one-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left, and the extra point from Matt Stover would put the cherry on top in Indy's 35-34 instant classic victory over New England.

Super Bowl XLI vs. Chicago

Re-Broadcast Date and Time: Saturday, September 5th @ 7pm
Re-Broadcast Station: FOX59/WXIN

While a dramatic victory over the New England Patriots in the 2006 AFC Championship Game got one monkey off the Colts' back, they still had unfinished business to take care of. Awaiting them two weeks later in Super Bowl XLI were the NFC champion Chicago Bears, who boasted one of the better defensive units in the league. An at-times driving rainstorm in Miami made for less-than-ideal playing conditions, but after a slow start — the Bears' Devin Hester took the game's opening kickoff to the house for a touchdown — the favored Colts would settle in, thanks in large part to 53-yard touchdown reception by Reggie Wayne midway through the first quarter. The Bears would re-take the lead, 14-6, late in the first quarter, but a 16-0 run by the Colts would give them the lead for good the rest of the way. A 56-yard interception return by Kelvin Hayden would be the cherry on top to a 29-17 victory, clinching the franchise's first Super Bowl title in Indianapolis. Tony Dungy also became the first black head coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl.

2003 Monday Night Football @ Tampa Bay

Re-Broadcast Date and Time: Sunday, September 6th @ Noon
Re-Broadcast Station: FOX59/WXIN

You probably weren't alone if you turned off the TV when the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers extended their lead over the Colts to 21 points with just more than five minutes left in the fourth quarter of their 2003 Week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football. You also probably weren't alone if you ended up regretting that decision the next morning. In one of the most improbable comeback efforts in league history, the Colts would somehow find all the right breaks to go on a 21-0 run to close out regulation, and then used a Mike Vanderjagt 29-yard field goal in overtime to fly home with a 38-35 victory. It was the first time in NFL history a team had come back to win after trailing by 21 or more points with less than four minutes to go in regulation. A muscular running back by the name of Michael Pittman would run for 106 yards for the Buccaneers in this game; almost 17 years later, the Colts would select his son, USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., with their second-round (34th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Not in the broadcast area? Don't worry, there are several full game replays available here on Colts.com.

