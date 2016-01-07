Tony Dungy, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James 2016 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Finalists

To be elected, a finalist must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent during annual selection meeting.

The Annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee Meeting will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2016, in San Francisco when the 46-person Selection Committee meets to elect the Class of 2016.

The selectors will thoroughly discuss the careers of each finalist. Although there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's current ground rules stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected each year. No more than five Modern-Era Finalists can be elected in a given year and thus a class of six, seven, or eight can only be achieved if the Contributor Finalist and/or one or both of the Senior Finalists are elected. Representatives of the accounting firm Deloitte & Touche will tabulate all votes during the meeting.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2016 will be announced during "NFL Honors," a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on the eve of the Super Bowl from 9-11 p.m. (ET and PT) on CBS. "NFL Honors" will be taped earlier that evening at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco from 8-10 p.m. (ET) when the 2016 Hall of Fame Class will be introduced for the first time. In addition, the NFL and The Associated Press will announce their annual accolades in this awards show with the winners on hand to accept their awards.