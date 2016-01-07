Tony Dungy, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James 2016 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Finalists

Intro: The Colts have Tony Dungy, Edgerrin James and Marvin Harrison on the verge of Hall of Fame induction. Who are the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016?

Jan 07, 2016 at 12:15 PM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – The list that started with 108 names is now down to 15.

Tony Dungy, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James are still standing.

For a third straight year, Dungy and Harrison finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This is James' first time being a finalist.

On Thursday night, 15 modern-era finalists were announced for the Class of 2016.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2016 will be announced on the Saturday of Super Bowl weekend. The "NFL Honors," a two-hour awards show will air from the Super Bowl (9-11 p.m. ET on CBS) where the class will be revealed.

There can be no more than five modern-era inductees in a given class.

Harrison is the most likely Colts candidate to earn induction in 2016.

Wide receivers have recently had to wait their turn for Canton and Harrison certainly has, despite Hall of Fame type numbers.

Harrison's place in the NFL receiving record book is well documented: 3rd all-time in catches (1,102), 7th all-time in receiving yards (15,580) and 5th all-time in touchdowns (128). Harrison has been a finalist in both of his eligible years.

In his coaching career, Dungy took 11-of-13 teams to the playoffs including becoming the first African-American head coach to win a Super Bowl.

He led teams to 10 consecutive trips to the playoffs, which is an NFL record for a head coach. Dungy is also the first coach to beat all 32 NFL teams. This is Dungy's third straight year of being a semifinalist. He's reached the finalist portion each of the past two years.

This is the second year James has been eligible for the hall. He was a semifinalist in 2015.

James is the Colts franchise leader in rushing yards (9,226) and ranks 13th in NFL history with 15,610 total yards from scrimmage.

The Colts have had 13 all-time inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with former General Manager Bill Polian going into Canton last year as a contributor.*

Here is a list of the 15 finalists for the 2016 Class:*

Morten Andersen, Kicker -- 1982-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-2000, 2006-07 Atlanta Falcons, 2001 New York Giants, 2002-03 Kansas City Chiefs, 2004 Minnesota Vikings

Steve Atwater, Safety -- 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

Don Coryell, Coach -- 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers

Terrell Davis, Running Back -- 1995-2001 Denver Broncos

Tony Dungy, Coach -- 1996-2001 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2002-08 Indianapolis Colts

Alan Faneca, Guard -- 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

Brett Favre, Quarterback -- 1991 Atlanta Falcons, 1992-2007 Green Bay Packers, 2008 New York Jets, 2009-2010 Minnesota Vikings

Kevin Greene, Linebacker/Defensive End -- 1985-1992 Los Angeles Rams, 1993-95 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1996, 1998-99 Carolina Panthers, 1997 San Francisco 49ers

Marvin Harrison, Wide Receiver -- 1996-2008 Indianapolis Colts

Joe Jacoby, Tackle -- 1981-1993 Washington Redskins

Edgerrin James, Running Back -- 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks

John Lynch, Free Safety -- 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Terrell Owens, Wide Receiver -- 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals

Orlando Pace, Tackle -- 1997-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Chicago Bears

Kurt Warner, Quarterback -- 1998-2003 St. Louis Rams, 2004 New York Giants, 2005-09 Arizona Cardinals
To be elected, a finalist must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent during annual selection meeting.

The Annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee Meeting will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2016, in San Francisco when the 46-person Selection Committee meets to elect the Class of 2016.

The selectors will thoroughly discuss the careers of each finalist. Although there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's current ground rules stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected each year. No more than five Modern-Era Finalists can be elected in a given year and thus a class of six, seven, or eight can only be achieved if the Contributor Finalist and/or one or both of the Senior Finalists are elected. Representatives of the accounting firm Deloitte & Touche will tabulate all votes during the meeting.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2016 will be announced during "NFL Honors," a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on the eve of the Super Bowl from 9-11 p.m. (ET and PT) on CBS. "NFL Honors" will be taped earlier that evening at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco from 8-10 p.m. (ET) when the 2016 Hall of Fame Class will be introduced for the first time. In addition, the NFL and The Associated Press will announce their annual accolades in this awards show with the winners on hand to accept their awards.

