Colts Accepting Resumes For 'Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship' For Rising Coaches

As a part of the program, the Colts will hire a Dungy Fellow for the offense and the defense.

Mar 02, 2023 at 01:00 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Tony Dungy Fellowship

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the team is accepting resumes for the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship, which affords diverse and talented football coaching candidates the opportunity to gain valuable experience as they progress in their careers.

The second-year program provides the Colts with access to talented coaches while also fostering and expanding the team's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Qualified candidates will be evaluated and interviewed by a selection committee composed of Dungy, the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard, Head Coach Shane Steichen and other members of the Colts coaching staff and football operations team.

Dungy is the winningest head coach in Colts history and became the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl after leading Indianapolis to a victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI. With the Colts, Dungy finished with 10 or more wins and made the playoffs in every season. He guided the Colts to a previous NFL record for the most regular season wins in a decade with 115 from 2000-09. Dungy was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 and is a member of the Colts Ring of Honor.

Interested candidates may visit Colts.com/TonyDungyDiversityFellowship to apply or get more info.

The team also will continue to fill positions through the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which provides coaches the opportunity to utilize training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps to further their careers.

Brent Jackson and Jamel Mutunga were the Colts' inaugural Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows for the 2022 season. Learn more about their experiences here.

