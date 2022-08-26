Game Preview: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Preseason Week 3

One Big Storyline

The Colts will play the majority of their starters in Saturday's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and those starters on both sides of the ball are scheduled to play about a half.

Head coach Frank Reich said running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will not play; we'll see on the statuses of defensive end Kwity Paye, who sustained a knee injury during practice this week, and center Ryan Kelly, who missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices due to COVID.

Other than those guys, though, it'll be an important night of work for the Colts' starters with just over two weeks left until the regular season opener Sept. 11 at Houston.

"The game work is important – just sync things up, get everybody on the same page, get the feel and the rhythm of what it's like out there in Lucas Oil," Reich said. "I think it will be a good test for us. Really, just iron out details, kind of get game ready, and when we feel like we've got that work, we'll pull the guys out."

The added bonus is the Colts will get their dress rehearsal against all of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' healthy starters – including quarterback Tom Brady. The Buccaneers are loaded with roster talent, something Colts quarterback Matt Ryan knows well from spending the last decade and a half competing against them in the NFC South.

"I have a lot of familiarity of their scheme and playing against their personnel for a long time," Ryan said. "But it's also them, they're very good. So it's a good test for us.