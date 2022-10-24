Five Things Learned

Presented by

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Titans Week 7

The Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans, 19-10, on Sunday to fall to 3-3-1 on the season. 

Oct 24, 2022 at 10:13 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

5_things_learned 1920x1080

1. Turnovers led to another two-score deficit at halftime.

Scores at halftime of the Colts' seven games this season:

  • Week 1: 10-3 Texans
  • Week 2: 17-0 Jaguars
  • Week 3: 14-10 Chiefs
  • Week 4: 24-10 Titans
  • Week 5: 6-3 Broncos
  • Week 6: 14-13 Jaguars
  • Week 7: 13-0 Titans

"I feel like every game we've played we've been down at halftime," running back Nyheim Hines said.

It may not be a coincidence, then, that in the Colts' three wins, they've been losing by an average of 2.7 points at halftime; in their three losses, they've been losing by an average of 14.7 points after two quarters.

"You just never feel like you can get out of the water," wide receiver Parris Campbell said. "It just feels like you're almost drowning when you're playing catchup the whole game. I felt like there were times in this game where we were rolling, we were putting together long drives, then it would just be a self-inflicted wound. As an offense we just gotta get better."

The Colts had two self-inflicted wounds in the first half on Sunday, with Matt Ryan throwing a pick-six and another interception on consecutive possessions in Titans territory in the second quarter. Those two plays not only resulted in 10 Titans points, but took away opportunities for the Colts to take the lead and/or narrow the halftime deficit in Tennessee territory.

"Offensively, we have to be better," Hines said. "We let the defense down — defense played great today and we played well enough to win except for the turnover category and executing at the end. We just gotta be better."

2. The Colts had a planned rotation at running back.

Jonathan Taylor returned after missing two weeks with an ankle injury to carry 10 times for 58 yards, and he caught seven passes for 27 yards. The snap count breakdown:

  • Taylor: 35 snaps
  • Hines: 24 snaps
  • Deon Jackson: 5 snaps

"Him being out the last number of days and the inactivity was a little bit of it," head coach Frank Reich said of the rotation at running back. "We're on the road. It's not hot, but it was a little bit warmer. We had talked about it all week as a staff. It wasn't going to be a lot of rotation. It was just going to be a little bit of rotation. We think that's normal. We're going to get Nyheim on a series. We're going to get Deon on a series. That was part of the plan. We just need to be more productive in the first half to get more first downs, more opportunities. I think it would have taken care of itself."

3. The Colts' defense was efficient in limiting Tennessee's offense.

The Titans entered Week 7 with the best red zone offense in the NFL, converting over 90 percent of their trips inside the 20 into touchdowns. Tennessee entered the red zone twice on Sunday but the Colts' defense stonewalled them both times, forcing a couple of chip shot field goals by kicker Randy Bullock.

"That was a prideful moment for us, but obviously didn't get the win," linebacker Bobby Okereke said. "Not the result we wanted."

The Colts held Tennessee to 4.5 yards per play, and Okereke recovered a fumble on a botched jet sweep handoff to quarterback Malik Willis. The Titans also converted just five of 12 third downs (42 percent), and their rushing attack was limited to 3.9 yards per carry.

While Derrick Henry had 128 yards, he needed 30 carries to get there, and only had three explosive runs of 10 or more yards.

"For the most part, we kind of limited him," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "With Henry, most of the time he's busting those 80-yard, 90-yard runs, but we made him earn every yard out there."

But for the Colts' defense, limiting the Titans offense to three field goals and largely muting their effectiveness was overshadowed by the result.

"We stepped up against a great running team," defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said. "But at the end of the day, there's no moral victories. We would like that win more so than not giving up a touchdown."

Game Photos: Colts at Titans, Week 7

The Colts take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

In-Game_Photo_Gallery_1023_TEN
1 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_001
2 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_002
3 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_003
4 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_004
5 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_005
6 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_006
7 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_007
8 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_008
9 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_009
10 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_010
11 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_011
12 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_012
13 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_013
14 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_014
15 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_015
16 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_016
17 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_017
18 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_018
19 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_019
20 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_020
21 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_021
22 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_022
23 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_023
24 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_024
25 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_025
26 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_026
27 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_027
28 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_028
29 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_029
30 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_030
31 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_031
32 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_032
33 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_033
34 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_034
35 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_035
36 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_036
37 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_037
38 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_038
39 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_039
40 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_040
41 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_041
42 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_042
43 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_043
44 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_044
45 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_045
46 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_046
47 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_047
48 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_048
49 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_049
50 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_050
51 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_051
52 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_052
53 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_053
54 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_054
55 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_055
56 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_056
57 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_057
58 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_058
59 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_059
60 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_060
61 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_061
62 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_062
63 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_063
64 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_064
65 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_065
66 / 67
1023_TEN_InGame_066
67 / 67
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Parris Campbell came up big for the second straight week.

With 10 catches (a career high) and 70 yards on Sunday, Campbell now has 17 catches on 23 targets for 127 yards with two touchdowns in his last two games.

For Campbell, his ascent to becoming a trusted target in the Colts' passing offense has been a bright spot – but he wasn't interested in focusing on personal accomplishments after Sunday's loss.

"Man, any day of the week I'd rather have a win," Campbell said. "I mean, obviously I want to do everything I can to help this team in a positive way, but if it's going to end up in a loss — I'd rather have the W."

Colts Arrive at Nissan Stadium for Week 7 versus the Titans

The Indianapolis Colts have arrived at Nissan Stadium for their Week 7 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans.

Arrivals_Photo_Gallery_1023_TEN
1 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_005
2 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_040
3 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_042
4 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_038
5 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_014
6 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_041
7 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_039
8 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_035
9 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_036
10 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_031
11 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_037
12 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_002
13 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_033
14 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_003
15 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_034
16 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_032
17 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_030
18 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_007
19 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_028
20 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_026
21 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_029
22 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_023
23 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_025
24 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_024
25 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_018
26 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_019
27 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_022
28 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_009
29 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_020
30 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_010
31 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_017
32 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_016
33 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_015
34 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_011
35 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_013
36 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_006
37 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_012
38 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_001
39 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_004
40 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_043
41 / 42
1023_TEN_Arrivals_044
42 / 42
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. Other snap count notes.

A few things to wrap up Week 7:

  • Campbell (63/64 snaps) and Michael Pittman Jr. (64/64 snaps) played their usual heavy workloads, but so did rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce, who played a season-high 62 snaps on Sunday. Pierce has seen his snap share increase in each of the last three weeks all the way up to playing 97 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in Week 7.
  • Rookie safety Rodney Thomas II started the game and played the entire first half before veteran Julian Blackmon tagged in for him in the second half. Thomas and Blackmon rotated at free safety in the fourth quarter; Thomas finished with 38 snaps to Blackmon's 21.
  • The Colts rotated cornerbacks Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (22 snaps) and Brandon Facyson (14 snaps) as well.
  • Defensive tackle Grover Stewart played a season high 75 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with a remarkable 12 tackles, easily a career high.

Related Content

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Jaguars Week 6

The Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-27, on Sunday to improve to 3-2-1 on the season.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Broncos Week 5

The Colts beat the Broncos, 12-9, on Thursday night in Denver thanks to outstanding defense, a couple of clutch late-game drives by the offense and four high-pressure field goals by kicker Chase McLaughlin.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Titans Week 4

The Colts did some good things on offense and defense, but lost the turnover battle, 3-0, and fell, 24-17, to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Chiefs Week 3

The Colts stymied one of the most efficient and explosive offenses in the NFL and got key contributions from a number of rookies in their 20-17 Week 3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Jaguars Week 2

The Colts were shut out, 24-0, in their Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Here are five things we learned from Sunday's game:

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Texans Week 1

The Colts tied the Houston Texans, 20-20, on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Here are five things we learned, from the Colts' poorly-timed mistakes to some of the positive signs we saw in Texas.

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Buccaneers Preseason Week 3

The Colts played their starters on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one last dress rehearsal ahead of their Sept. 11 season opener in Houston. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' 27-10 win in their final preseason game:

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Lions Preseason Week 2

The Colts didn't play the majority of their starters in Saturday's 27-26 preseason loss to the Detroit Lions as Lucas Oil Stadium, but there were plenty of important developments and moments during the afternoon. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' second preseason game:

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Bills Preseason Week 1

The Colts opened their 2022 preseason with a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Highmark Field, but there was plenty more to the game than the final score. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' preseason curtain-lifter:

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 18

The Colts fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-11, in Week 18. Get inside what players and coaches said about the defeat in the final 5 Things Learned of the 2021 season.

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 17

The Colts fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20, and will enter Week 18 with a 9-7 record. Get inside what the Colts' loss means with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising