5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Titans Week 7

"Him being out the last number of days and the inactivity was a little bit of it," head coach Frank Reich said of the rotation at running back. "We're on the road. It's not hot, but it was a little bit warmer. We had talked about it all week as a staff. It wasn't going to be a lot of rotation. It was just going to be a little bit of rotation. We think that's normal. We're going to get Nyheim on a series. We're going to get Deon on a series. That was part of the plan. We just need to be more productive in the first half to get more first downs, more opportunities. I think it would have taken care of itself."