Tight end Drew Ogletree feels like 'he's made it' after scoring first career touchdown

Despite Sunday's tough 29-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams, one positive from the game was the performance of second-year tight end Drew Ogletree.

He led all Colts pass catchers with 48 receiving yards on three catches. He also had the touchdown reception that allowed them to tie the game at 23 late in the game.

"[He brings] everything to this offense," quarterback Anthony Richardson said. "I'm pretty sure you saw it out there. [He's a] great blocker, great hands, he does it all for us and he brings the energy. I'm glad he's out there when I'm out there."

His productive game had been a long time coming after he had his rookie season ended prematurely when he tore his ACL last August.

"It was awesome," head coach Shane Steichen said of the touchdown. "Obviously, anytime a guy goes through stuff like that - to get a touchdown it's awesome to see. Excited for him and excited for the football team as well."

As Ogletree has worked his way back onto the field, he has filled a variety of roles for the team, whether that be as a pass catcher, blocker or special teamer.

As recently as Week 3 in the Colts win over the Baltimore Ravens, Ogletree started to feel like he was getting back to the player he was before his injury.

"I think last game, I thought I was back just because of the way I was blocking," Ogletree said. "I felt good. I walked out of the game with my head held high, especially with the win and knowing like, 'Hey, you can play in this league. It's nothing different than any other football. So, you got this."

He got his chance to prove that he had a handle on things in the fourth quarter of this week's game when the Colts were facing a pivotal drive. Down 23-15, they needed at least a touchdown if they wanted to keep their hopes of winning the game alive.

Ogletree helped to give the team its first spark of the series with a 21-yard reception from Richardson to the 50-yard line, his first catch of the game. Two plays later, Ogletree's number was called again when he took another Richardson pass to the Rams' 27-yard line, this time the reception was good for 22 yards.

Then, Ogletree had his biggest play of the game when he caught a five-yard touchdown pass to make it a 23-21 game. The Colts tied the game after converting the following two-point conversion.

Waiting for his time to shine, Ogletree said that when it happened, he was not going to let it go to waste.