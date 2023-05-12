Colts 2023 single-game tickets on sale NOW!

Single-game tickets for Indianapolis Colts 2023 home games at Lucas Oil Stadium are now on sale at Colts.com/Tickets.
For the third year, each NFL team will play 17 regular season games and three preseason games. For the Colts, this will include nine regular season home games and one home preseason game.
Along with annual home matchups against AFC South division opponents, the Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium this season.
2023 Home Schedule
All times are Eastern
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Sat., Aug 12
|Chicago (preseason)
|7 p.m.
|Sun., Sept. 10
|Jacksonville
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 1
|L.A. Rams
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 8
|Tennessee
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 22
|Cleveland
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 29
|New Orleans
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Nov. 26
|Tampa Bay
|1 p.m.
|Dec. TBD
|Pittsburgh
|TBD
|Sun., Dec. 31
|Las Vegas
|1 p.m.
|Jan. TBD
|Houston
|TBD
NOTE: This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and at the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 13-17.
