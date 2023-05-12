Colts 2023 single-game tickets on sale NOW!

Limited-edition Schedule Posters available at participating locations

May 12, 2023 at 09:59 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
MicrosoftTeams-image (20)

Single-game tickets for Indianapolis Colts 2023 home games at Lucas Oil Stadium are now on sale at Colts.com/Tickets.

For the third year, each NFL team will play 17 regular season games and three preseason games. For the Colts, this will include nine regular season home games and one home preseason game.

Along with annual home matchups against AFC South division opponents, the Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium this season.

2023 Home Schedule

All times are Eastern

Table inside Article
DateOpponentTime
Sat., Aug 12Chicago (preseason)7 p.m.Find Tickets
Sun., Sept. 10Jacksonville1 p.m.Find Tickets
Sun., Oct. 1L.A. Rams1 p.m.Find Tickets
Sun., Oct. 8Tennessee1 p.m.Find Tickets
Sun., Oct. 22Cleveland1 p.m.Find Tickets
Sun., Oct. 29New Orleans1 p.m.Find Tickets
Sun., Nov. 26Tampa Bay1 p.m.Find Tickets
Dec. TBDPittsburghTBDFind Tickets
Sun., Dec. 31Las Vegas1 p.m.Find Tickets
Jan. TBDHoustonTBDFind Tickets

NOTE: This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and at the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 13-17.

Beginning Wed., May 17, fans may pick up a free, limited-edition Colts schedule poster at participating Meijer and HotBox Pizza locations, as well as at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium (one poster per person, while supplies last). Click here for a list of participating locations.

Related Content

news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

news

Colts see Bernhard Raimann 'moving in the right direction' entering Year 2 at left tackle

Raimann added 15 pounds this offseason and is working on honing his technique after learning plenty of lessons during his rookie season.

news

Colts add Charlie Gelman, Payton McCollum to coaching staff

The Colts announced the additions on Wednesday.

news

Who Colts previously selected with 2023 NFL Draft picks, from Edgerrin James at No. 4 to Robert Mathis at No. 138

Here's a look back at who the Colts previously selected with the Nos. 4, 44, 79, 106, 110, 138, 158, 162, 176, 211, 221 and 236 selections in previous NFL Drafts.

news

Anthony Richardson all smiles as development process with Colts gets underway

Richardson is spending his first full weekend in Indianapolis getting to know his coaches and teammates during rookie minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Dan Orlovsky explains why he's confident Anthony Richardson will succeed with Colts

Orlovsky joined Matt Taylor and Jeffrey Gorman on "The Last Word" this week.

news

Colts announce jersey numbers for 2023 NFL Draft class

Anthony Richardson will wear No. 5 for the Colts.

news

Colts CB Kenny Moore II will graduate from Valdosta State this weekend. This is what earning his degree means to him.

Moore on Saturday will graduate from Valdosta State with a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership with minors in political science and public administration.

news

'I got you:' How two key Colts players will help Anthony Richardson's transition to the NFL

The guys in front of and next to Anthony Richardson will be critical in making his acclimation to being an NFL quarterback as smooth as possible.

news

Tips & Tricks: Jim Irsay's Million Dollar Schedule Challenge

Think you know everything about the Colts schedule? Dive into some fun historical facts about the way the Colts schedule has come together over the years!

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back just a few days before the Carolina Panthers go on the clock Thursday night.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising