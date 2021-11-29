NO-FEE "Maniac Monday" Tickets Available For Final Two Games | 12 HOURS ONLY!

In honor of Cyber Monday, the Indianapolis Colts will eliminate fees for single-game tickets as part of the "Maniac Monday" 12-Hour-Only ticket special.
Fans who buy tickets to the final two regular-season home games today, Monday, November 29 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. ET), will not be charged additional ticket fees at checkout.
The final two games are:
- A Saturday Night primetime clash with the New England Patriots (Dec. 18) - GET TICKETS
- Fan Appreciation Game against the Las Vegas Raiders (Jan. 2) - GET TICKETS
A limited number of tickets are available at Colts.com/nofee.