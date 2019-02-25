Tickets For The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

Want to see the future stars of the NFL compete for free? Claim your tickets to be inside Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

This weekend the most talented players entering the draft will take part in the interview of a lifetime ahead of hoping to hear their name called in April.

Competition will be open to those who have claimed tickets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the below position groups working on-field for their designated days:

Friday, March 1: Offensive Line, Running Backs

Saturday, March 2: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends (2 Sessions)

Sunday, March 3: Defensive Line, Linebackers

Only a limited number of tickets have been allotted for this experience, so click here to claim yours before it's too late!

Fans who are claiming tickets must be 16-years-old, but fans of all ages are allowed in the stadium for combine activities.

For those fans hoping to see more of the action, look into signing up for NFL Combine: Inside Look.

This VIP group will get admittance to the bench press area to cheer on their favorite prospects as they test their limits, while also being provided with in-ear radios with access to the NFL Network broadcast and exclusive insights from Combine Staff and NFL Legends.