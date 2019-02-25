Presented by

Tickets For The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

Make sure to claim your free tickets to this year's NFL Scouting combine before they are sold out! 

Feb 25, 2019 at 04:34 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

los.225

Want to see the future stars of the NFL compete for free? Claim your tickets to be inside Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

This weekend the most talented players entering the draft will take part in the interview of a lifetime ahead of hoping to hear their name called in April.

Competition will be open to those who have claimed tickets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the below position groups working on-field for their designated days:

  • Friday, March 1: Offensive Line, Running Backs
  • Saturday, March 2: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends (2 Sessions)
  • Sunday, March 3: Defensive Line, Linebackers

Only a limited number of tickets have been allotted for this experience, so click here to claim yours before it's too late!

Fans who are claiming tickets must be 16-years-old, but fans of all ages are allowed in the stadium for combine activities.

For those fans hoping to see more of the action, look into signing up for NFL Combine: Inside Look.

This VIP group will get admittance to the bench press area to cheer on their favorite prospects as they test their limits, while also being provided with in-ear radios with access to the NFL Network broadcast and exclusive insights from Combine Staff and NFL Legends.

Don't miss your chance to watch world-class athletes perform at the top of their games in a spectacle that you won't find anywhere else.

Related Content

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine Snubs To Keep An Eye On

Every year, players who were not invited to the annual NFL Scouting Combine go on to make an impact with teams that give them a chance at the next level. This year should be no different, so here are 10 players who were not in attendance at the 2020 Combine but could still make an impact in the NFL.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Heavyweights, Up-And-Comers, Top Performers

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books for 337 NFL Draft hopefuls after several days of interviews, medical tests, media sessions and, finally, working out on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here is how it all went down.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping DBs

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine had its final day of workouts on Sunday as the cornerbacks and safeties put their talent and athleticism on display. Here's how their workouts went.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping DL and LBs

The defensive front seven put its talents on display at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday. There were several extraordinary athletic accomplishments, but here's a full recap of the day's action.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping RBs, OL And STs

The running backs, offensive linemen and special teams players took their turn at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, with several of the big guys showing outstanding athleticism. Here's a full recap of the day's action.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Recapping QBs, WRs And TEs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends kicked off the 2020 Scouting Combine's new format on Thursday, putting on-field workouts in primetime, and they delivered plenty of excitement. Here's a full recap of the day's action.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Chris Ballard 1-on-1

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard this week sat down with Colts.com's Larra Overton for a one-on-one interview at the NFL Scouting Combine. What did he have to say about his staff's efforts at the Combine, building the draft board, Anthony Castonzo's potential return and more?
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Frank Reich Takeaways

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Tuesday spoke to reporters at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. What were the main takeaways on the return of Anthony Castonzo, his full evaluations from the 2019 season, changes to the coaching staff and much more?
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Chris Ballard Takeaways

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Tuesday spoke to reporters at the the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. What were the main takeaways on the Combine and draft, free agency, the quarterback position and much more?
news

Top Takeaways: Jim Irsay Talks Colts' Offseason, Combine In Indy

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Sunday held a press conference at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, where he discussed the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine and its place in Indianapolis as well as several items about the Colts' offseason.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: Connecting Dots At Each Position

Which prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft might fit the Colts' needs based off their showing at this year's NFL Scouting Combine? We go position-by-position and provide an in-depth look at the current Colts' roster to look for some clues.
news

Colts At The 2020 Combine: What To Expect

The annual NFL Scouting Combine gets underway next week at Lucas Oil Stadium and all around downtown Indianapolis. What are some Colts-related themes you should keep an eye on at this year's event?
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising