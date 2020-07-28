The Week Ahead At Colts Training Camp: July 28 - August 1

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will kick off 2020 Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis this week.
For the past two summers, the Colts have held training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency, the NFL directed all teams to hold 2020 camps at their home practice facilities. The Colts are scheduled to return to Grand Park for camp in the summer of 2021.
Per CDC, state, local and NFL health guidelines, fans will not be able to attend camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Although fans won't be in attendance, the team will bring fans the latest action and information virtually through all Colts social media channels, Colts.com and exclusive video content from Colts Productions. Please find below updates and announcements for this coming week:
Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, 2020 Presenting Sponsor
Given the unusual nature of Colts Training Camp this summer, local tech company and last year's title sponsor Kerauno will return as title sponsor in 2021, when camp returns to Grand Park and fans are able to attend.
At last year's camp, Kerauno launched the KLaunch communication platform, which was designed to help increase fan experience and engagement at camp. Since fans will not be attendance this summer, the Colts and Kerauno mutually decided to pause their sponsorship for 2020.
Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, the existing practice facility naming rights partner, will assume the title sponsorship for 2020.
Tues., July 28 – Report Day
Launch of "Camp Heroes" – presented by Wagner Reese
During these challenging times, thousands of Hoosiers – health professionals, first responders, military members, retail and service workers, public servants and others – have stepped up and stepped in to serve their friends and neighbors in need and to keep Indiana moving.
Now the Colts encourage fans to celebrate their special heroes by nominating them for a special delivery from team mascot "Blue"! Fans may nominate individual heroes or organizations at Colts.com/campheroes through Aug. 21.
Colts Fit Club registration open!
Colts Fit Club is a free five-course workout class led by Colts Cheerleaders during and after Colts Training Camp. Classes will be hosted each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. from Aug. 5 to Sept. 2.Each class will take place via Zoom allowing participants to perform the workout from the comfort of their own homes.
Registration is open beginning today at Colts.com/fitclub*. *Class size is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Launch of #MyColtsCamp
On report day, when veteran players check-in at the Colts facility for camp, Colts fans are encouraged to share their favorite training camp memories from Grand Park, Rose-Hulman or Anderson on social media using #MyColtsCamp. The Colts will retweet and share selected posts with fans on the team's social media channels.
Wed., July 29 – Launch of Daily Fan Sweepstakes
On each day of camp, fans will have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for special Colts prizes and giveaways, including player autographed items, sponsor prizes and other Colts merchandise. Fans may enter the sweepstakes at Colts.com/campsweepstakes*.* Winners will be randomly drawn and announced at the end of each practice day.
Thur., July 30 – Launch of 'Letters to Camp'
Throughout camp, Colts fans are encouraged to inspire the team by writing letters and creating drawings to send to the players. Fans may download a template from Colts.com/letters and submit their letter or drawing online. Select submissions will featured and shared with Colts fans on team social media channels.
Fri., July 31 – Blue's Training Camp Campout
"Blue," the official Colts mascot, is so excited for the start of training camp that he will camp out at Grand Park in Westfield to celebrate the beginning of the 2020 NFL football season. Blue will set up a tent, settle down for the night and encourage other Colts fans to campout in their own yards. Fans who campout and share photos and messages on social media using #CampWithBlue will be eligible to win an exclusive Colts prize.