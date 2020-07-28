The Week Ahead At Colts Training Camp: July 28 - August 1

Tues., July 28 – Report Day

Launch of "Camp Heroes" – presented by Wagner Reese

During these challenging times, thousands of Hoosiers – health professionals, first responders, military members, retail and service workers, public servants and others – have stepped up and stepped in to serve their friends and neighbors in need and to keep Indiana moving.

Now the Colts encourage fans to celebrate their special heroes by nominating them for a special delivery from team mascot "Blue"! Fans may nominate individual heroes or organizations at Colts.com/campheroes through Aug. 21.

Colts Fit Club registration open!

Colts Fit Club is a free five-course workout class led by Colts Cheerleaders during and after Colts Training Camp. Classes will be hosted each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. from Aug. 5 to Sept. 2.Each class will take place via Zoom allowing participants to perform the workout from the comfort of their own homes.

Registration is open beginning today at Colts.com/fitclub*. *Class size is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Launch of #MyColtsCamp