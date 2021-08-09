The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 9 - 15

The Indianapolis Colts will host the third week of 2021 Colts Training Camp, powered by Kerauno, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. this week.
For more information or daily updates, visit Colts.com/Camp.
WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW...
Free downloadable tickets. There is no charge to enter camp, but guests must obtain a free ticket each day. Tickets may be acquired at Colts.com/Camp.
Parking. Public parking is available for $5 per car in Lots C, E, F and G (no re-entry). ADA Parking is available in Lot G. Fans may purchase parking in advance at GrandPark.org/colts.
COVID-19. In cooperation with the Hamilton County (Ind.) Health Department (HCHD), most other COVID-19 protocols have been eliminated or relaxed. Specifically, while masks and face coverings will be encouraged, they will be optional. A dedicated "mask required" section will be available for fans in high-risk health categories or who would prefer to sit in a masked area.
Fans who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive within the last 14 days, or have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the last 48 hours, should stay home.
No autographs & player photos. Due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be permitted to interact with players or coaches and must maintain a 20-foot distance from them at all times. As such, no player/coach autographs or photographs with fans will be permitted at any time.
Indoor practices. If inclement weather or another issue forces practice indoors at the Grand Park Event Center, fans will not be permitted inside due to COVID-19 protocols.
Safety & Security. For security purposes, the NFL's "clear bag" policy for game days is in effect in areas that require a ticket. No water bottles or outside food will be permitted.
Camp updates. To receive camp updates, fans may follow the Colts on social media or text "ColtsCamp" to "759759." Throughout camp, the Colts will utilize Kerauno's KLaunch experiential managed text solutions to share updates, events and promotions with attendees.
---
MONDAY, AUGUST 9 - OFF DAY
There is no scheduled team practice, and Colts City is closed.
---
TUESDAY, AUGUST 10
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Colts City open
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
---
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11 - ARMED FORCES DAY
This special day at Colts Camp will welcome and honor America's veterans and active service men and women in the armed forces. Our heroes will have the opportunity to watch practice, take pictures with Colts Cheerleaders and team mascot "Blue" in Colts City and mingle with fans. Military members also will receive a 10% discount at the Colts Pro Shop.
Also, the first 500 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts camo rally towel (Giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent). For the day's concessions and Pro Shop deals, visit Colts.com/camp:
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Colts City open; Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
9 - 9:30 a.m. - Appearance by Blue
10 - 11:20 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
---
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12 - THIRSTY THURDAY / JOINT PRACTICE
Join the Colts for Thirsty Thursday, presented by Bud Light, featuring $5 Budweiser beers, seltzers and White Claw.
Live entertainment will be provided by Colts Official Gameday DJ, DJ GNO, and the first 500 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts stick flag. (Giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent.)
For the day's concessions and Pro Shop deals, visit Colts.com/camp.
Also, the Colts will host the first of two joint practices this week with the visiting Carolina Panthers. The Colts and Panthers will square off in the preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sun., Aug. 15 at 1 p.m.
3 - 7 p.m. - Colts City open; Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
3 - 3:30 p.m. - Appearance by Blue
4 - 6 p.m. - Joint Practice #1 with Carolina Panthers, Fields F10 & F31
This will be the eighth time the Colts have held joint practices with another team, as they did with Cleveland (2019) Baltimore (2018), Detroit (2017), Chicago (2015), Tennessee (2000) and St. Louis (1997, '99).
---
FRIDAY, AUGUST 13 - FAN APPRECIATION DAY / JOINT PRACTICE
Colts Nation will take center stage on Fan Appreciation Day, presented by CenterPoint Energy, as the team celebrates Colts fans and their role in the team's success this season and every season. Fans may watch joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, as well as have the chance to meet and take pictures with the Colts Cheerleaders and team mascot "Blue" in Colts City.
Live entertainment will be provided by Colts Official Gameday DJ, DJ GNO, and the first 500 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts foam waver. (Giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent.) For the day's concessions and Colts Pro Shop deals, visit Colts.com/camp:
3 - 7 p.m. - Colts City open
3 - 3:30 p.m. - Appearance by "Blue"
3:30 p.m. - Performance by the Colts Cheerleaders
3:40 - 7 p.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
4 - 6 p.m. - Joint Practice #2 with Carolina Panthers, Fields F10 & F31
---
SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 - OFF DAY
There is no scheduled team practice, and Colts City is closed.
---
SUNDAY, AUGUST 15 - COLTS VS. PANTHERS
The Colts and Panthers will square off on Sun., Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. in the Colts' only home preseason game of 2021.
Fans may still purchase single-game tickets to the game at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.
---
HCHD VACCINATION CLINIC @ COLTS CITY
The Colts are partnering with HCHD and Indiana University Health to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic onsite during camp hours.
The clinic will be open in Colts City and will offer the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 and older and a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ups are welcome.
The vaccine is free, but patients must show proof of insurance. Staff will be on hand to help schedule second vaccine doses for those who are receiving their first at camp.
Those who receive their vaccine at camp before Aug. 15 will receive two tickets to the Colts-Panthers preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 15. They also will be entered to win a Colts Prize Pack, which includes tickets, an autographed item and a jersey.
---
BOOK DRIVE - BOOKS FOR YOUTH
Throughout Training Camp, fans are encouraged to drop off new or gently used books at Colts Community collection stations located at Grand Park.
All donations will benefit Books for Youth, a partnership between the Colts and Cargo Services, Inc. to collect books and backpacks for Hoosier children in foster care. Now in its 15th year, the effort has collected more than 895,000 books and distributed more than 8,800 backpacks.