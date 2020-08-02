The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug. 3 – 8 

Other Virtual Fan Opportunities

Daily Fan Sweepstakes

On each day of camp, fans will have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for special Colts prizes and giveaways, including player autographed items, sponsor prizes and other Colts merchandise. Fans may enter the sweepstakes at Colts.com/campsweepstakes*.* Winners will be randomly drawn and announced at the end of each practice day.

_"Camp Heroes," presented by Wagner Reese _

During these challenging times, thousands of Hoosiers – health professionals, first responders, military members, retail and service workers, public servants and others – have stepped up and stepped in to serve their friends and neighbors in need and to keep Indiana moving.

Now the Colts encourage fans to celebrate their special heroes by nominating them for a special delivery from team mascot "Blue"! Fans may nominate individual heroes or organizations at Colts.com/campheroes through Aug. 21.

#MyColtsCamp memories

Throughout camp, Colts fans are encouraged to share their favorite camp memories from Grand Park, Rose-Hulman or Anderson University on social media using #MyColtsCamp. The Colts will retweet and share selected posts with fans on the team's social media channels.

"Letters to Camp"