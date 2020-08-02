The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug. 3 – 8 

Indianapolis – Please find below event updates for 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, for the coming week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
Per CDC, state, local and NFL health guidelines, fans are not able to attend camp this summer, but the club will share the latest Colts action and information throughout camp virtually through all Colts social media channels, Colts.com and exclusive video content from Colts Productions.
Mon., Aug. 3 – "Junior Training Camp" Video Series, presented by Gatorade
Since fans aren't able to attend camp this summer, the Colts instead will offer young people a virtual experience of training camp through the Colts Junior Training Camp video series.
Kids can practice their football skills by watching instructional videos featuring drills and techniques for every position, such as how to warm up for practice, perfect a spiral, tackle in a safe and effective manner, improve coverage technique and much more.
The videos were produced by Colts Youth Football, with the help of Westfield High School Football, and will be released each day this week at Colts.com/juniorcamp.
Wed., Aug. 5 – "Colts Fit Club" Class #1
Colts Fit Club is a free five-course workout class led by Colts Cheerleaders during camp. Classes will take place each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.Each class will be conducted via Zoom, allowing participants to perform the workout from the comfort of their own homes.
Class #1 will be led by Sammy M., a Colts veteran squad member and four-time NFL cheerleader. Sammy is a certified personal trainer and corrective exercise specialist and will offer an at-home strength training workout, with no weights required.
Those interested in future classes may register at Colts.com/fitclub*. *Class size is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans who register and attend each class will be eligible to receive an exclusive Colts Fitness prize pack.
Other Virtual Fan Opportunities
Daily Fan Sweepstakes
On each day of camp, fans will have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for special Colts prizes and giveaways, including player autographed items, sponsor prizes and other Colts merchandise. Fans may enter the sweepstakes at Colts.com/campsweepstakes*.* Winners will be randomly drawn and announced at the end of each practice day.
_"Camp Heroes," presented by Wagner Reese _
During these challenging times, thousands of Hoosiers – health professionals, first responders, military members, retail and service workers, public servants and others – have stepped up and stepped in to serve their friends and neighbors in need and to keep Indiana moving.
Now the Colts encourage fans to celebrate their special heroes by nominating them for a special delivery from team mascot "Blue"! Fans may nominate individual heroes or organizations at Colts.com/campheroes through Aug. 21.
#MyColtsCamp memories
Throughout camp, Colts fans are encouraged to share their favorite camp memories from Grand Park, Rose-Hulman or Anderson University on social media using #MyColtsCamp. The Colts will retweet and share selected posts with fans on the team's social media channels.
"Letters to Camp"
Colts fans are encouraged to inspire the team throughout camp by writing letters and creating drawings to send to the players. Fans may download a template from Colts.com/letters and submit their letter or drawing online. Select submissions will featured and shared with Colts fans on team social media channels.