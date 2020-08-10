The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 10-15

Indianapolis – Please find below event updates for 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, for the coming week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
Per CDC, state, local and NFL health guidelines, fans are not able to attend camp this summer, but the club will share the latest Colts action and information throughout camp virtually through all Colts social media channels, Colts.com and exclusive video content from Colts Productions.
Mon., Aug. 10 – Giving Back at Training Camp
- Virtual Fundraiser – IPS Education Equity Fund & Gleaners Food Bank
During past Colts Camps, the team has hosted collection drives to benefit various nonprofits and efforts in the community. To replace in-person collections, the Colts will host a virtual fundraising campaign for the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Education Equity Fund and Gleaners Food Bank.
- The IPS Education Equity Fund was created to expand the school district's capacity to meet the needs of students, teachers and families who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 health emergency. The fund supports three key areas of need: rapid response, e-learning and recovery & return.
- Gleaners has long been one of the leading food banks in the state, but recently has been on the front-lines of serving and feeding families, students, senior citizens and others affected by COVID-19.
Fans may donate to both efforts at Colts.com/give-back.
- Launch of "Huddle at Home"
Throughout Colts Camp, the Colts encourage Colts Nation to take a moment to help a neighbor, donate to a community nonprofit or do other good deeds to help brighten the lives of others. Fans who share photos and videos using #ColtsCamp and tagging @ColtsCommunity may be featured on Colts social media channels. Examples include:
- Making a protective mask;
- Picking up trash around your neighborhood;
- Sending a meal to a healthcare worker;
- Grocery shopping for an elderly neighbor;
- Thanking an essential worker; or
- Gathering school supplies for a local family or teacher.
Wed., Aug. 12 – "Colts Fit Club" Class #2
Colts Fit Club is a free five-course workout class led by Colts Cheerleaders during camp. Classes will take place each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 2. Each class will be conducted via Zoom, allowing participants to perform the workout from the comfort of their own homes.
Class #2 will be a yoga class led by third-year Colts cheerleader Carissa. A human resources analyst, wife and mother of three, Carissa has been practicing and using yoga as a physical and mental outlet for close to a decade.
Those interested in future classes may register at Colts.com/fitclub. Class size is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans who register and attend each class will be eligible to receive an exclusive Colts Fitness prize pack.
Thur., Aug. 13 – "Kids Club Takeover"
On Thursday of this week, young Colts fans are encouraged to sign up for the Colts Kids Club, through which they receive a personalized membership kit, newsletters, invitations to exclusive Kids Club events and more!
Families who sign up their child at Colts.com/kids on Thursday and use the code CAMP2020 will receive $5 off the usual one-time registration fee of $30. Once a child joins, they are a club member until age 14.
Other Virtual Fan Opportunities
- Daily Fan Sweepstakes
On each day of Colts Camp, fans will have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for special Colts prizes, including player autographed items, sponsor prizes and other Colts merchandise. Fans may enter at Colts.com/campsweepstakes. Winners will be randomly drawn and announced at the end of each practice day.
- "Camp Heroes," presented by Wagner Reese
During these challenging times, thousands of Hoosiers – health professionals, first responders, military members, retail and service workers, public servants and others – have stepped up and stepped in to serve their friends and neighbors in need and to keep Indiana moving.
Now the Colts encourage fans to celebrate their special heroes by nominating them for a special delivery from team mascot "Blue"! Fans may nominate individual heroes or organizations through Aug. 21 at Colts.com/campheroes.
- #MyColtsCamp Memories
Throughout camp, fans are encouraged to share their favorite Colts Camp memories from Grand Park, Rose-Hulman or Anderson University on social media using #MyColtsCamp. The Colts will retweet and share selected posts with fans on the team's social media channels.
- "Letters to Camp"
Colts fans are encouraged to inspire the team by writing letters and creating drawings to send to the players throughout camp. Fans may download a template from Colts.com/letters and submit their letter or drawing online. Select submissions will featured and shared with Colts fans on team social media channels.
- "Colts Junior Training Camp" Video Series, presented by Gatorade
Without fans at camp, the Colts instead are offering young people a virtual camp experience through the Colts Junior Training Camp video series. Kids can practice their football skills by watching instructional videos featuring drills for every position, such as how to warm up for practice, perfect a spiral, tackle in a safe and effective manner, improve coverage technique and much more.
The videos were produced by Colts Youth Football, with the help of Westfield High School Football, and are available at Colts.com/juniorcamp.