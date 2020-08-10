Monday, Aug 10, 2020 08:58 AM

The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 10-15

Please find below event updates for 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, for the coming week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2020_TC_General_WebSocial_2_1920x1080

Indianapolis – Please find below event updates for 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, for the coming week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

Per CDC, state, local and NFL health guidelines, fans are not able to attend camp this summer, but the club will share the latest Colts action and information throughout camp virtually through all Colts social media channels, Colts.com and exclusive video content from Colts Productions.

Mon., Aug. 10 – Giving Back at Training Camp

  • Virtual Fundraiser – IPS Education Equity Fund & Gleaners Food Bank

During past Colts Camps, the team has hosted collection drives to benefit various nonprofits and efforts in the community. To replace in-person collections, the Colts will host a virtual fundraising campaign for the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Education Equity Fund and Gleaners Food Bank.  

  • The IPS Education Equity Fund was created to expand the school district's capacity to meet the needs of students, teachers and families who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 health emergency. The fund supports three key areas of need: rapid response, e-learning and recovery & return. 
  • Gleaners has long been one of the leading food banks in the state, but recently has been on the front-lines of serving and feeding families, students, senior citizens and others affected by COVID-19.

Fans may donate to both efforts at Colts.com/give-back.

  • Launch of "Huddle at Home"

Throughout Colts Camp, the Colts encourage Colts Nation to take a moment to help a neighbor, donate to a community nonprofit or do other good deeds to help brighten the lives of others. Fans who share photos and videos using #ColtsCamp and tagging @ColtsCommunity may be featured on Colts social media channels. Examples include:

  • Making a protective mask;
  • Picking up trash around your neighborhood;
  • Sending a meal to a healthcare worker;
  • Grocery shopping for an elderly neighbor;
  • Thanking an essential worker; or
  • Gathering school supplies for a local family or teacher.

Wed., Aug. 12 – "Colts Fit Club" Class #2

Colts Fit Club is a free five-course workout class led by Colts Cheerleaders during camp. Classes will take place each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 2. Each class will be conducted via Zoom, allowing participants to perform the workout from the comfort of their own homes. 

Class #2 will be a yoga class led by third-year Colts cheerleader Carissa. A human resources analyst, wife and mother of three, Carissa has been practicing and using yoga as a physical and mental outlet for close to a decade.  

Those interested in future classes may register at Colts.com/fitclub. Class size is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans who register and attend each class will be eligible to receive an exclusive Colts Fitness prize pack.

Thur., Aug. 13 – "Kids Club Takeover"

On Thursday of this week, young Colts fans are encouraged to sign up for the Colts Kids Club, through which they receive a personalized membership kit, newsletters, invitations to exclusive Kids Club events and more!

Families who sign up their child at Colts.com/kids on Thursday and use the code CAMP2020 will receive $5 off the usual one-time registration fee of $30. Once a child joins, they are a club member until age 14.

Other Virtual Fan Opportunities

  • Daily Fan Sweepstakes

On each day of Colts Camp, fans will have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for special Colts prizes, including player autographed items, sponsor prizes and other Colts merchandise. Fans may enter at Colts.com/campsweepstakes. Winners will be randomly drawn and announced at the end of each practice day.

  • "Camp Heroes," presented by Wagner Reese

During these challenging times, thousands of Hoosiers – health professionals, first responders, military members, retail and service workers, public servants and others – have stepped up and stepped in to serve their friends and neighbors in need and to keep Indiana moving.

Now the Colts encourage fans to celebrate their special heroes by nominating them for a special delivery from team mascot "Blue"! Fans may nominate individual heroes or organizations through Aug. 21 at Colts.com/campheroes.

  • #MyColtsCamp Memories

Throughout camp, fans are encouraged to share their favorite Colts Camp memories from Grand Park, Rose-Hulman or Anderson University on social media using #MyColtsCamp. The Colts will retweet and share selected posts with fans on the team's social media channels.

  • "Letters to Camp"

Colts fans are encouraged to inspire the team by writing letters and creating drawings to send to the players throughout camp. Fans may download a template from Colts.com/letters and submit their letter or drawing online. Select submissions will featured and shared with Colts fans on team social media channels.

  • "Colts Junior Training Camp" Video Series, presented by Gatorade

Without fans at camp, the Colts instead are offering young people a virtual camp experience through the Colts Junior Training Camp video series. Kids can practice their football skills by watching instructional videos featuring drills for every position, such as how to warm up for practice, perfect a spiral, tackle in a safe and effective manner, improve coverage technique and much more.

The videos were produced by Colts Youth Football, with the help of Westfield High School Football, and are available at Colts.com/juniorcamp.

Related Content

Frank Reich On 'Very Productive' First Week Of Camp, Jonathan Taylor Impressions, Addressing Safety Position
news

Frank Reich On 'Very Productive' First Week Of Camp, Jonathan Taylor Impressions, Addressing Safety Position

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down for a one-on-one interview with Colts.com's Matt Taylor. What did Reich have to say about the first week of training camp, his first in-person impressions of Jonathan Taylor, how the team will address the safety position and more?
DeForest Buckner On His Goals For 2020, Feeling 'Slept On,' Indy's Offensive Line
news

DeForest Buckner On His Goals For 2020, Feeling 'Slept On,' Indy's Offensive Line

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner today talked to reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about his individual goals for the 2020 season, how he feels a bit under appreciated across the league compared to others, anticipating tough practices against the Colts' offensive line and more?
Dave Hammer On Infection Control Officer Role For Colts, COVID-19 Team Protocols
news

Dave Hammer On Infection Control Officer Role For Colts, COVID-19 Team Protocols

Indianapolis Colts head athletic trainer Dave Hammer has been appointed the team's infection control officer, a critical role in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Hammer recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to discuss what new protocols are in place at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Nick Sirianni 1-on-1: On T.Y. Hilton's Redemption, Being Back Around Philip Rivers, Trey Burton Addition
news

Nick Sirianni 1-on-1: On T.Y. Hilton's Redemption, Being Back Around Philip Rivers, Trey Burton Addition

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni recently sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with Colts.com's Larra Overton. What did Sirianni have to say about a redemption year for T.Y. Hilton, his first impressions being back around Philip Rivers, Trey Burton's potential impact and more?
Philip Rivers On Talent At Receiver, Self-Motivation With Few Or No Fans, Decision To Play In 2020
news

Philip Rivers On Talent At Receiver, Self-Motivation With Few Or No Fans, Decision To Play In 2020

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers today spoke to the media via conference call. What are his thoughts on the Colts' depth at wide receiver, how he hopes the team approaches getting ready for games with few to no fans and his decision to play over opting out in 2020?
Frank Reich On Players Opting Out, His COVID-19 Contingency Plans, Rookie Observations
news

Frank Reich On Players Opting Out, His COVID-19 Contingency Plans, Rookie Observations

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to the media via video conference. What are his latest thoughts on the three Colts players deciding to opt-out in 2020, the plans in place should COVID-19 affect the coaching staff, rookies' first impressions and more?
Frank Reich 1-on-1: On Start Of #ColtsCamp, Rookie Reps, Reuniting With Philip Rivers
news

Frank Reich 1-on-1: On Start Of #ColtsCamp, Rookie Reps, Reuniting With Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down for a 1-on-1 with Colts.com's Matt Taylor. What did the third-year head coach have to say about the start of training camp, how the team will handle rookie practice reps without a preseason, his reunion with Philip Rivers and more?
Indianapolis Colts 2020 Training Camp Preview
news

Indianapolis Colts 2020 Training Camp Preview

The Indianapolis Colts officially kick this year's training camp into gear this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The COVID-19 pandemic will make this year's camp unlike any other, but the overall goal remains the same for head coach Frank Reich and his squad. Check out this comprehensive preview of this year's #ColtsCamp.
The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug. 3 – 8 
news

The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug. 3 – 8 

Please find below event updates for 2020 Colts Training Camp, presented by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, for the coming week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
Matt Eberflus On Defensive End Competition, Xavier Rhodes' Expectations, Defensive Rotations
news

Matt Eberflus On Defensive End Competition, Xavier Rhodes' Expectations, Defensive Rotations

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus today spoke to the media via video conference as the team begins training camp. What's the latest on how the defensive end competition is looking to shape up, what Xavier Rhodes needs to do to get back to All-Pro form, how to take advantage of various rotations and more?
2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks
news

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's quarterbacks.

Advertising