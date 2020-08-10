The Week Ahead At 2020 Colts Training Camp: Aug 10-15

Other Virtual Fan Opportunities

Daily Fan Sweepstakes

On each day of Colts Camp, fans will have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for special Colts prizes, including player autographed items, sponsor prizes and other Colts merchandise. Fans may enter at Colts.com/campsweepstakes. Winners will be randomly drawn and announced at the end of each practice day.

"Camp Heroes," presented by Wagner Reese

During these challenging times, thousands of Hoosiers – health professionals, first responders, military members, retail and service workers, public servants and others – have stepped up and stepped in to serve their friends and neighbors in need and to keep Indiana moving.

Now the Colts encourage fans to celebrate their special heroes by nominating them for a special delivery from team mascot "Blue"! Fans may nominate individual heroes or organizations through Aug. 21 at Colts.com/campheroes.

#MyColtsCamp Memories

Throughout camp, fans are encouraged to share their favorite Colts Camp memories from Grand Park, Rose-Hulman or Anderson University on social media using #MyColtsCamp. The Colts will retweet and share selected posts with fans on the team's social media channels.

"Letters to Camp"

Colts fans are encouraged to inspire the team by writing letters and creating drawings to send to the players throughout camp. Fans may download a template from Colts.com/letters and submit their letter or drawing online. Select submissions will featured and shared with Colts fans on team social media channels.

"Colts Junior Training Camp" Video Series, presented by Gatorade

Without fans at camp, the Colts instead are offering young people a virtual camp experience through the Colts Junior Training Camp video series. Kids can practice their football skills by watching instructional videos featuring drills for every position, such as how to warm up for practice, perfect a spiral, tackle in a safe and effective manner, improve coverage technique and much more.