"The Playoffs For This Team Starts Now"

The Colts have won nine of 13 AFC South championships in the division's existence.

Since the AFC South was created in 2002, the Colts have beaten the Texans in Indianapolis on all 13 occasions.

If that happens again on Sunday, it will go a long way in the Colts capturing a 10th divisional crown.

"We have a great opportunity," Chuck Pagano said on Monday of what awaits his team Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"As bad as it may seem---the record, the ups, the downs, the ebbs and flows, the highs and lows, however you want to state it---we still have an opportunity to accomplish all our goals."

That starts Sunday, in what is about as close of a must-win game as a team can have in Week 15 of the regular season.

When the Colts gathered as a team on Monday, Pagano stood before them to explain the importance of what will take place come Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

"They understand the circumstances, we all do," Pagano says. "Playing at home, division rival, division game, division on the line, I don't know how you canNOT get up for this contest.