The NFL's Leading Tackler: Pro Bowler D'Qwell Jackson

Intro: In his second season with the Colts, D’Qwell Jackson is once again playing at a Pro Bowl level. Why has Jackson played at such a high level despite reaching the age of 30?

Dec 17, 2015 at 10:09 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

JacksonSaints.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – This wasn't your typical press release for releasing a player.

D'Qwell Jackson had given eight years of service to the Cleveland Browns, where he won more than five games in a season just once.

The Browns were releasing the then 30-year-old Jackson with the team undergoing yet another regime change.

Despite all the turnover and vacations always starting after Week 17, the Browns were grateful for what Jackson gave them.

**

…D'Qwell is the epitome of class, leadership and professionalism. Every day of his NFL career, D'Qwell has been a solid representative of the Browns and the City of Cleveland, both between the lines on Sundays and off the field in our area community. We want to thank him for his eight years of service and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors," GM Ray Farmer said in the team release.

Quotes from personnel people are rare when a team releases a player.

It was clear that Jackson was a rare person, even though the Browns were moving on from him.

Still searching for the taste of the postseason, Jackson wasn't about to call it quits entering his 30s.

"Heck no. Heck no," Jackson says when asked if the thought of retirement crept into his mind back in February of 2014.

"I knew I had a lot of good years left. I felt like (Cleveland) did me a favor because they let me go when I was healthy. That thought never crossed my mind and it still hasn't crossed my mind."

On the verge of a possible second Pro Bowl honor, there's a reason retirement is far (far) away for the NFL's leading tackler.

The now 32-year-old Jackson has come to Indianapolis and been the player who was drafted in the second-round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Phil Savage, the former Cleveland Browns GM who drafted Jackson, repeated the word "productive" when describing the player the Colts were acquiring in early 2014.

Savage believed Jackson was on the verge of a Pro Bowl-type season with the Colts.

Jackson's had two, in two seasons, with Indianapolis.

This type of success, at the age of 32, is something Jackson attributes to the environment he walked into with the Colts and also how his personal life has changed.

Last month, Jackson got engaged and starting a family is a major priority for him as he plays the best football of his life.

"Football is always going to be important for me," Jackson says. "Now, football is important during the season and I'm at an age now where I can balance both. That's what's important.

"I think it's helped my game because it's not just about football anymore. It's about my soon to be wife. We are having some kids soon. We are starting to grow up a little bit."

In this 10th NFL season for Jackson, his 129 tackles are more than any player in the NFL.

His pick six down in Atlanta in late November will go down as one of the plays of 2015 for the Colts if they can find their way into postseason play.

Count Robert Mathis as the campaign manager for sending Jackson back to the Pro Bowl.

Screen-Shot-2015-12-13-at-93157-AM.png

When the Browns parted ways with Jackson last February, the sound inside linebacker was in search of experiencing playoff football for the first time in NFL career.

He's found it in Indianapolis and he's a major reason why the Colts are on the verge of tasting it again.

"I didn't know where I was going to end up when I got released from Cleveland," Jackson says of facing free agency for the first time in his career.

"All I knew was I could still play and whatever opportunity I was going to get, I was going to make sure that I was going to put everything I put into Cleveland plus some."

Player Spotlight - D'QWELL JACKSON

D'Qwell Jackson in action during the 2014 season.

No Title
1 / 155
No Title
2 / 155
No Title
3 / 155
No Title
4 / 155
No Title
5 / 155
No Title
6 / 155
No Title
7 / 155
No Title
8 / 155
No Title
9 / 155
No Title
10 / 155
No Title
11 / 155
No Title
12 / 155
No Title
13 / 155
No Title
14 / 155
No Title
15 / 155
No Title
16 / 155
No Title
17 / 155
No Title
18 / 155
No Title
19 / 155
No Title
20 / 155
No Title
21 / 155
No Title
22 / 155
No Title
23 / 155
No Title
24 / 155
No Title
25 / 155
No Title
26 / 155
No Title
27 / 155
No Title
28 / 155
No Title
29 / 155
No Title
30 / 155
No Title
31 / 155
No Title
32 / 155
No Title
33 / 155
No Title
34 / 155
No Title
35 / 155
No Title
36 / 155
No Title
37 / 155
No Title
38 / 155
No Title
39 / 155
No Title
40 / 155
No Title
41 / 155
No Title
42 / 155
No Title
43 / 155
No Title
44 / 155
No Title
45 / 155
No Title
46 / 155
No Title
47 / 155
No Title
48 / 155
No Title
49 / 155
No Title
50 / 155
No Title
51 / 155
No Title
52 / 155
No Title
53 / 155
No Title
54 / 155
No Title
55 / 155
No Title
56 / 155
No Title
57 / 155
No Title
58 / 155
No Title
59 / 155
No Title
60 / 155
No Title
61 / 155
No Title
62 / 155
No Title
63 / 155
No Title
64 / 155
No Title
65 / 155
No Title
66 / 155
No Title
67 / 155
No Title
68 / 155
No Title
69 / 155
No Title
70 / 155
No Title
71 / 155
No Title
72 / 155
No Title
73 / 155
No Title
74 / 155
No Title
75 / 155
No Title
76 / 155
No Title
77 / 155
No Title
78 / 155
No Title
79 / 155
No Title
80 / 155
No Title
81 / 155
No Title
82 / 155
No Title
83 / 155
No Title
84 / 155
No Title
85 / 155
No Title
86 / 155
No Title
87 / 155
No Title
88 / 155
No Title
89 / 155
No Title
90 / 155
No Title
91 / 155
No Title
92 / 155
No Title
93 / 155
No Title
94 / 155
No Title
95 / 155
No Title
96 / 155
No Title
97 / 155
No Title
98 / 155
No Title
99 / 155
No Title
100 / 155
No Title
101 / 155
No Title
102 / 155
No Title
103 / 155
No Title
104 / 155
No Title
105 / 155
No Title
106 / 155
No Title
107 / 155
No Title
108 / 155
No Title
109 / 155
No Title
110 / 155
No Title
111 / 155
No Title
112 / 155
No Title
113 / 155
No Title
114 / 155
No Title
115 / 155
No Title
116 / 155
No Title
117 / 155
No Title
118 / 155
No Title
119 / 155
No Title
120 / 155
No Title
121 / 155
No Title
122 / 155
No Title
123 / 155
No Title
124 / 155
No Title
125 / 155
No Title
126 / 155
No Title
127 / 155
No Title
128 / 155
No Title
129 / 155
No Title
130 / 155
No Title
131 / 155
No Title
132 / 155
No Title
133 / 155
No Title
134 / 155
No Title
135 / 155
No Title
136 / 155
No Title
137 / 155
No Title
138 / 155
No Title
139 / 155
No Title
140 / 155
No Title
141 / 155
No Title
142 / 155
No Title
143 / 155
No Title
144 / 155
No Title
145 / 155
No Title
146 / 155
No Title
147 / 155
No Title
148 / 155
No Title
149 / 155
No Title
150 / 155
No Title
151 / 155
No Title
152 / 155
No Title
153 / 155
No Title
154 / 155
No Title
155 / 155
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP

Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP. 
news

Colts To Host Patriots For 'Primetime Saturday Night' In Indy

The Indianapolis Colts will host the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m., the team's second home primetime game this season.
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 15 Game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 15 unofficial depth chart ahead Saturday's massive primetime clash against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race And Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots, Kenny Moore II 

With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 
news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Texans 0 (2021 Week 13)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 game of the 2021 season against the Houston Texans. 
news

Colts' Defense Sets Tone, Posts First Road Shutout In Almost Three Decades

The Indianapolis Colts' defense was the tone-setter in Sunday's Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans, forcing turnovers on Houston's first two possessions and earning the Colts' first road shutout in 29 years.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

As the Colts head to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks

Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

NO-FEE "Maniac Monday" Tickets Available For Final Two Games | 12 HOURS ONLY!

This no-fee offer is available for 12 hours only today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. ET
news

By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (2021 Week 12)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 12 game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Robert Mathis 'Humbled, Honored' Upon Being Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Legendary Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis — the NFL's all-time leader in strip sacks, and the Colts' all-time leader in sacks — on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of Indy's Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising