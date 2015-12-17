The NFL's Leading Tackler: Pro Bowler D'Qwell Jackson

On the verge of a possible second Pro Bowl honor, there's a reason retirement is far (far) away for the NFL's leading tackler.

The now 32-year-old Jackson has come to Indianapolis and been the player who was drafted in the second-round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Phil Savage, the former Cleveland Browns GM who drafted Jackson, repeated the word "productive" when describing the player the Colts were acquiring in early 2014.

Savage believed Jackson was on the verge of a Pro Bowl-type season with the Colts.

Jackson's had two, in two seasons, with Indianapolis.

This type of success, at the age of 32, is something Jackson attributes to the environment he walked into with the Colts and also how his personal life has changed.

Last month, Jackson got engaged and starting a family is a major priority for him as he plays the best football of his life.

"Football is always going to be important for me," Jackson says. "Now, football is important during the season and I'm at an age now where I can balance both. That's what's important.

"I think it's helped my game because it's not just about football anymore. It's about my soon to be wife. We are having some kids soon. We are starting to grow up a little bit."

In this 10th NFL season for Jackson, his 129 tackles are more than any player in the NFL.

His pick six down in Atlanta in late November will go down as one of the plays of 2015 for the Colts if they can find their way into postseason play.